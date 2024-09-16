TV & Movies
Dan & Eugene Levy’s 2024 Emmys Monologue Took A Jab At The Bear
No strangers to Emmy gold, the Schitt’s Creek creators hosted the Sept. 15 ceremony.
The 2024 Emmys began with an opening monologue by Dan and Eugene Levy — and naturally, the hosts brought their beloved brand of father-son humor.
The Levys tried to temper expectations by acknowledging that they aren’t your typical stand-up hosts. “If it goes well tonight, my name is pronounced Le-vy, not Lee-vy,” Dan said.
“And if things go south, my name is pronounced Martin Short,” Eugene added — poking fun at his longtime bestie and fellow alum of the Canadian comedy scene.
Their opener included a breakdown of the various shows that were up for an Emmy. The Bear’s 23 nominations, Eugene noted, made it the most-nominated comedy in the awards show’s history. “I love the show,” Eugene said. “And I know some of you might be expecting us to make a joke about whether The Bear is really a comedy. But in the true spirit of The Bear, we will not be making any jokes.”
More to come...