The 2024 Emmys began with an opening monologue by Dan and Eugene Levy — and naturally, the hosts brought their beloved brand of father-son humor.

The Levys tried to temper expectations by acknowledging that they aren’t your typical stand-up hosts. “If it goes well tonight, my name is pronounced Le-vy, not Lee-vy,” Dan said.

“And if things go south, my name is pronounced Martin Short,” Eugene added — poking fun at his longtime bestie and fellow alum of the Canadian comedy scene.

Their opener included a breakdown of the various shows that were up for an Emmy. The Bear’s 23 nominations, Eugene noted, made it the most-nominated comedy in the awards show’s history. “I love the show,” Eugene said. “And I know some of you might be expecting us to make a joke about whether The Bear is really a comedy. But in the true spirit of The Bear, we will not be making any jokes.”

More to come...