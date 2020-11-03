Throughout her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne gave viewers an inside look at her relationship with attorney Tom Girardi, 81. But after 21 years of marriage, Jayne announced she filed for divorce. While the "XXPEN$IVE" singer wants to move forward with the divorce with respect, she doesn't have a prenuptial agreement, so this could get complicated. There's also a chance it might air on Bravo.

In a statement to Us Weekly and E!, Jayne, 49, revealed:

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

According to another Us Weekly report, Jayne already filed her divorce papers in Los Angeles. Girardi hasn't released a statement or commented on their relationship status.

Jayne and Girardi first met when she was a server at a Los Angeles restaurant back in the '90s and were friends for a year before they actually went out on a date. At the time, getting married again was the furthest thing from her mind. That obviously changed, and the couple later tied the knot 1999. Nearly two decades later, Jayne told Andy Cohen that she and Girardi never signed a prenuptial agreement because she didn't think it would help her in a meaningful way if they ever split.

"I'm married to a very powerful lawyer," Jayne told the Bravo host. "A prenup wouldn't stand in his way anyway. So it doesn't matter whether you had one or you didn't, it's gonna be all Tom's way, I assure you. He'll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!" There's no indication that this divorce will turn hostile, but they may have to enlist the help of lawyers since they didn't make arrangements prior to their separation.

Because Jayne is currently filming Season 11 of RHOBH, there's also the possibility that she and Girardi, who is typically very private, may share more about what happened in their relationship leading up to this news. But the cameras just started rolling in October, which means fans will have to wait a bit longer until they can see what goes down this season.