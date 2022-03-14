BBC’s ‘Love In The Flesh’ Is Like ‘Catfish’ But Without The Lies

Online dating has its perks, which has especially been the case during lockdown. But you’ll eventually have to experience the mixed feelings of excitement and anxiety when you finally decide to meet for the first time in person. That first IRL meeting is the core of BBC Three’s latest dating show Love In The Flesh, which sees five couples meet offline for the first time in a Greek lush beach house to see whether their digital connection rings true in the real world. Hosted by Zara McDermott, the couples will have the opportunity to see whether they click IRL and if they actually have a future together. So here’s everything you need to know about Love In The Flesh, and when you can expect to watch this gem of a dating series.

Love In The Flesh Release Date

Starting Wednesday, March 23, two episodes of Love in the Flesh will air weekly on BBC Three from 10 p.m. Both episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer on the Wednesday of each week.

Love In The Flesh Plot

Over eight episodes, the couples will be given the opportunity to learn about each other face to face rather than behind a screen, and will compete in challenges to “explore different sides of their relationship” per BBC Three in a press release obtained by Bustle. McDermott not only acts as presenter for Love in the Flesh, but she’ll also provide the couple’s advice and be their confidante as they navigate whether the connection they developed online can actually survive outside the internet.

“It truly reflects the current dating climate for young people that are living in a digital age and constantly glued to screens,” McDermott said. “This show is about interrogating how far online chemistry can go without that in-person connection.”

Meet The Love In The Flesh Cast

Christos & Niki

First connecting online three months ago, 19-year-old restaurant manager Christos and 22-year-old carer Niki both have Greek roots and are hoping their virtual match is as perfect in real life. But seeing as Brighton native Niki usually goes for older guys, there may already be a bit of tension afoot.

Millie & Shelby

23-year-old influencer Millie and 24-year-old NHS worker Shelby struck up a bond ten months ago, and both seem to think they’ve found the one. This isn’t the first time they’ve tried to meet in person either – that was put on hold after Millie experienced a nasty accident with a horse and had to undergo five surgeries. Hopefully this meetup will make up for lost time.

Hannah & Brandon

Having already experienced a pretty raunchy relationship online, 24-year-old legal assistant Hannah and 23-year-old student Brandon are pretty nervous about meeting in the flesh. What if that spark they’ve held on to virtually for six months fizzles out?

Chibz & Shazelle

Coming across each other on Instagram two years ago, it was love at first sight for 23-year-old personal trainer Chibz. But it doesn’t seem that the adoration has been reciprocated by 21-year-old receptionist Shazelle, who has stood Chibz up twice already. While he isn’t too convinced she’ll rock up to the Greek island, it seems that Shazelle wants this relationship to work.

Jesse & Kwame

24-year-old carer Jess has been speaking to Kwame for five years, but has never actually been able to see him other than from a photo. 28-year-old entrepreneur Kwame has repeatedly refused to appear on camera, leading Jess to come to the conclusion that he’s a catfish. Could this truly be the case, or does Kwame have a legitimate reason for avoiding the lens?