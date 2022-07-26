Gemma Owen has been the subject of much conversation during her time in the villa. Whether it’s her relationship with fellow islander Luca Bish, her friendship (or not) with Ekin-Su, or, well… her dad. Footballer Michael Owen has done his best to avoid getting too drawn into Love Island commentary. But, he has confirmed that his wife Louise will enter the villa when it comes to the infamous “meet the parents” episode. Owen has described her mum as being her best friend. Plus, she’s also made it clear to her Love Island partner that if her mum doesn’t give their relationship the seal of approval, then it’s a no-go. Unfortunately for Bish, mum Louise has made some Instagram comments that already hint she might not be his biggest fan…

Here’s everything we know about Louise Owen.

How Did Louise & Michael Owen Meet?

Michael and Louise are childhood sweethearts. The former striker met his wife-to-be at school in Hawarden, North Wales, in 1984. They got engaged 20 years later, after welcoming Owen and becoming a family of three in 2003.

When Did Louise & Michael Owen Get Married?

The pair got married in 2005. As reported by the Mirror at the time, it was a small ceremony at Carden Park Hotel, followed by an extravagant reception which took place at their home in North Wales. The nuptials were covered extensively in Hello! Magazine at the time, and Owen was a two-year-old coverstar alongside her parents.

Does Gemma Owen Have Siblings?

She does indeed. Owen is big sister to James, 16, Emily, 14, and Jessica, 12. Her brothers and sisters often make an appearance on both her and her mum’s Instagram accounts, and Owen often tells the other Islanders how close she is with her family.

What does Gemma’s Mum Think Of Luca Bish?

Well, the jury’s still out on this one. On July 15, Owen’s Instagram account shared a clip from the show which showed Owen and Bish telling each other that the loved each other. Louise commented saying “bless her! Gem being Gem; awkward as ever talking about her feelings” accompanied by a love heart emoji. She also liked one of Bish’s latest Instagram posts on July 24.

But, fans are wondering how she really feels, as there have been some cryptic comments going on. Tash Ghouri, fellow Islander and confidante of Owen, shared a video to Instagram on July 20, under which Louise commented “I hope Tasha is ok, I feel it’s close to bullying now which is so sad to see”. The comment seemingly referred to Dami and Luca’s apparent dislike of Tasha, which some fans of the show have described as bullying. The comment appears to have now been deleted, but it’s left viewers wondering whether Bish will make it to official boyfriend status.

Is Gemma’s Mum On Social Media?

Louise can be found over on Instagram @louise_owen80