British singer-songwriter Christine McVie, who was a member of iconic band Fleetwood Mac has died at age 79. A statement from her family obtained by BBC read, “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.” The statement revealed that McVie died peacefully at a hospital surrounded by her family.

The official Fleetwood Mac Twitter page commemorated the artist, who was a member of the band from 1971-1998 and returned in 2014. Her bandmates like Stevie Nicks have retweeted the the statement, but have yet to comment directly about McVie’s passing.

Fellow musicians from the band Garbage and media personalities including Rex Chapman and Bill Simmons have also paid tribute to McVie on Twitter.

