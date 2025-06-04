After Rebecca Yarros’ 2023 romantasy novel became a best-selling sensation, a Fourth Wing TV show is officially in the works.

If you’re reading this, you likely count yourself a fan of the book — the first of Yarros’ Empyrean series, which also includes Iron Flame and Onyx Storm (and is set to span five books in total).

But just in case you’re new to the story, it follows 20-year-old Violet as she trains to become a dragon rider at Basgiath War College. While Violet originally wanted to be a record-keeping scribe like her late father, her mother forces her into the deadly Riders Quadrant — a path that ultimately changes her life.

So, what can fans expect from the Fourth Wing TV show? Here’s everything to know so far, including the latest updates from Yarros herself.

The Series Found Its Showrunner

Moira Walley-Beckett will serve as showrunner of the Fourth Wing TV series, which is in development at Prime Video.

Walley-Beckett is perhaps best known as the creator of Anne with an E. She earned several Emmys for her work on Breaking Bad, including writing an episode that’s often considered one of the best TV episodes in history. NBD!

George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And most importantly to Fourth Wing fans? She has the author’s seal of approval.

“Having read a couple versions of the pilot, I have nothing but respect for her, and watching how she handles the book with such respect and such zeal,” Yarros told Variety earlier this year. “It really is phenomenal. I was kicking my feet the entire time I read it. Really, just no notes.”

Another key player behind the scenes is Michael B. Jordan, who will produce via his company Outlier Society.

Is There A Fourth Wing Cast Yet?

As far as on-screen talent, the Fourth Wing cast hasn’t been announced yet. In January, Yarros told Variety the show is “not at that point.”

However, the author said she and Walley-Beckett have had “really great conversations” about diverse casting. “She knows how important it is to me that we not remove marginalized people from the cast,” Yarros added.

There Are Theories...

Even though a formal casting announcement has yet to happen, the Fourth Wing fandom is a passionate bunch, so there’s plenty of speculation to mull over in the meantime.

For example, as Marie Claire Australia notes, fans have theorized that Josh Heuston or Emilio Sakraya might play the character of Xaden. Both actors have used the dragon emoji on social media, and Heuston was spotted reading Onyx Storm at an airport. It’s the third book in the series, so he’s apparently deep into the lore.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When Marie Claire asked if he considered himself more of a Xaden or Bodhi, he said, “I don’t know, I think they’re both good characters. They have their own signs and signets, if you know what I mean.”

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.