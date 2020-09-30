TV & Movies
Freeform's 31 Nights Of Halloween Confirms Jumanji Is A Horror Movie
And, yes, there's a lot of Hocus Pocus.
This year, to celebrate the creepy season Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween is adding some new movies to its schedule. Fan-favorites like Halloweentown and Hocus Pocus are, of course, still playing (Hocus Pocus is showing 14 times!). But, this year's Halloween lineup features an unexpected movie — Jumanji. No, it's not the reboot with The Rock, but rather the nightmare-inducing 1995 version starring the late Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, and Bradley Pierce.
While not often considered a Halloween movie, Jumanji is about a jungle-themed board game coming to life, which, when you think about it, is truly every kid's worst fear. Add in the massive spiders crawling, the bats flying around, the scary lions, and some really mean monkeys roaming the streets, and you've got a straight up horror show. And it's additions like this that give Freeform's 2020 31 Nights of Halloween schedule a nice shakeup.
Of course, the annual event isn't known for showing the scariest of films. Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The Goonies, and The Mummy aren't exactly Halloween movies, either. But, they have become fall staples over the years. And, really, is it October if movies like Casper, Ghostbusters, or Beetlejuice aren't playing every night?
Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween begins Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 31, and here's the full schedule — with all Hocus Pocus airings in bold:
Thursday, Oct. 1
- 12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 3 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 5 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 7 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 9 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Friday, Oct. 2
- 11 a.m. The Goonies
- 1:30 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 5:10 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 7:15 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:55 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horro-thon
Saturday, Oct. 3
- 7 a.m. Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
- 7:30 a.m. The Goonies
- 10 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 12:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 7:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 11:30 p.m. The Craft
Sunday, Oct. 4
- 7 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 9:30 a.m. Ghostbusters II
- 12 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 2:05 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 5:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Monday, Oct. 5
- 11:30 a.m. Casper (1995)
- 1:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- 4 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 6:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 9 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 12 a.m. Boxtrolls
Tuesday, Oct. 6
- 11 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 4 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 6:30 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 8:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 12 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Wednesday, Oct. 7
- 11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 12 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 2 p.m. Matilda
- 4 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 6 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horro-thon
- 12 a.m. Jumanji (1995)
Thursday, Oct. 8
- 12 p.m. Matilda
- 2 p.m. Jumanji (1995)
- 4:30 p.m. Goosebumps (2015)
- 7 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 9 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 12 a.m. Warm Bodies
Friday, Oct. 9
- 11:30 a.m. The Mummy (1999)
- 2:20 p.m. Goosebumps (2015)
- 4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, Oct. 10
- 7 a.m. The Mummy (1999)
- 10 a.m. The Mummy Returns
- 1:05 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 3:35 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 5:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9:50 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Sunday, Oct. 11
- 7 a.m. The Mummy Returns
- 10:05 a.m. Casper (1995)
- 12:10 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 1:50 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 5:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
- 7:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 9:50 p.m. Twitches
- 11:55 p.m.Twitches Too
Monday, Oct. 12
- 7 a.m. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- 12:30 p.m. Halloweentown
- 2:30 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 4:30 p.m. Scared Shrekless
- 5 p.m. Shrek
- 7 p.m. The Addams Family
- 9 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 12 a.m. The Scorpion King
Tuesday, Oct. 13
- 11 a.m. The Goonies
- 1:35 p.m. Scared Shrekless
- 2:05 p.m. Shrek
- 4:10 p.m. The Addams Family
- 6:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 8:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. Casper
Wednesday, Oct. 14
- 1 p.m. Casper
- 3 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 9 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 12 a.m. Boxtrolls
Thursday, Oct. 15
- 7 a.m. Scream 3
- 11 a.m. Jumanji
- 1:30 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 3:30 p.m. Scream
- 6 p.m. Scream 2
- 8:30 p.m. The Craft
- 12 a.m. Jumanji
Friday, Oct. 16
- 11:00 a.m. The Craft
- 2 p.m. Matilda
- 4 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 6 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
- 6:30 p.m. Monster's Inc.
- 8:30 p.m. Monster's University
- 12 a.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
- 12:30 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, Oct. 17
- 7 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 8:55 a.m. Matilda
- 10:55 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 5:40 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 7:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 9:55 p.m. Halloweentown
- 12 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
Sunday, Oct. 18
- 7 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 9:30 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 11 a.m. Twitches
- 1:05 p.m. Twitches Too
- 3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 7:20 p.m. The Addams Family
- 9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 11:30 p.m. Gremlins
Monday, Oct. 19
- 11 a.m. Matilda
- 1 p.m. Gremlins
- 3:30 p.m. Casper
- 5:30 p.m. The Addams Family
- 7:30 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 9:30 p.m. Tim Burton's the Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12 a.m. Matilda
Tuesday, Oct. 20
- 11 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 1 p.m. Casper
- 3 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
- 5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 8: p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 12 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wednesday, Oct. 21
- 11 a.m. Sleepy Hollow
- 1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 4 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 6:30 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Thursday, Oct. 22
- 11 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 12:35 p.m. Jumanji
- 2:35 p.m. The Mummy
- 5:45 p.m. The Mummy Returns
- 8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Friday, Oct. 23
- 11 a.m. Jumanji
- 1:30 p.m. Scream
- 4 p.m. Scream 2
- 6:30 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 8:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, Oct. 24
- 7 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 8 a.m. Halloweentown
- 10:05 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 12:05 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 2:10 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
- 4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 6:50 p.m. the Addams Family
- 8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 11 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)
Sunday, Oct. 25
- 7 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 9 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 11:30 a.m. The Craft
- 2 p.m. The Addams Family
- 4:05 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 6:10 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)
- 9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:30 p.m. The Craft
Monday, Oct. 26
- 11 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 1 p.m. Casper
- 3 p.m. Twitches
- 5 p.m. Twitches Too
- 7 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Tuesday, Oct. 27
- 11 a.m. Casper
- 1 p.m. Scared Shrekless
- 1:30 p.m. Jumanji
- 4 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
- 6 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 8 p.m. HocusPocus
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Wednesday, Oct. 28
- 12 p.m. Jumanji
- 2:30 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 4:30 p.m. Matilda
- 6:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
- 8:30 p.m. Monsters University
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Thursday, Oct. 29
- 12 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 5 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
- 9 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Friday, Oct. 30
- 11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 12: 05 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
- 2:35 p.m. Beetlejuice
- 4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 6:50 p.m. The Addams Family
- 8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, Oct. 31
- 7 a.m. Twitches
- 9 a.m. Twitches Too
- 11 a.m. Halloweentown
- 1 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 3 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 5:10 p.m. The Addams Family
- 7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)