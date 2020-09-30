TV & Movies

Freeform's 31 Nights Of Halloween Confirms Jumanji Is A Horror Movie

And, yes, there's a lot of Hocus Pocus.

Columbia TriStar/Moviepix/Getty Images
By Allyson Koerner

This year, to celebrate the creepy season Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween is adding some new movies to its schedule. Fan-favorites like Halloweentown and Hocus Pocus are, of course, still playing (Hocus Pocus is showing 14 times!). But, this year's Halloween lineup features an unexpected movie — Jumanji. No, it's not the reboot with The Rock, but rather the nightmare-inducing 1995 version starring the late Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, and Bradley Pierce.

While not often considered a Halloween movie, Jumanji is about a jungle-themed board game coming to life, which, when you think about it, is truly every kid's worst fear. Add in the massive spiders crawling, the bats flying around, the scary lions, and some really mean monkeys roaming the streets, and you've got a straight up horror show. And it's additions like this that give Freeform's 2020 31 Nights of Halloween schedule a nice shakeup.

Of course, the annual event isn't known for showing the scariest of films. Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The Goonies, and The Mummy aren't exactly Halloween movies, either. But, they have become fall staples over the years. And, really, is it October if movies like Casper, Ghostbusters, or Beetlejuice aren't playing every night?

Disney+

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween begins Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 31, and here's the full schedule — with all Hocus Pocus airings in bold:

Thursday, Oct. 1

  • 12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • 3 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 5 p.m. Casper (1995)
  • 7 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
  • 9 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 12 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Friday, Oct. 2

  • 11 a.m. The Goonies
  • 1:30 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)
  • 5:10 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
  • 7:15 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 8:55 p.m. Beetlejuice
  • 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horro-thon

Saturday, Oct. 3

  • 7 a.m. Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
  • 7:30 a.m. The Goonies
  • 10 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 12:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
  • 3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice
  • 5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 7:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
  • 9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 11:30 p.m. The Craft

Sunday, Oct. 4

  • 7 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 9:30 a.m. Ghostbusters II
  • 12 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • 2:05 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
  • 3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)
  • 5:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
  • 7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 11:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images

Monday, Oct. 5

  • 11:30 a.m. Casper (1995)
  • 1:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
  • 4 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 6:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
  • 9 p.m. Beetlejuice
  • 12 a.m. Boxtrolls

Tuesday, Oct. 6

  • 11 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • 1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 4 p.m. Ghostbusters II
  • 6:30 p.m. Beetlejuice
  • 8:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
  • 12 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Wednesday, Oct. 7

  • 11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
  • 12 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 2 p.m. Matilda
  • 4 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
  • 6 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horro-thon
  • 12 a.m. Jumanji (1995)

Thursday, Oct. 8

  • 12 p.m. Matilda
  • 2 p.m. Jumanji (1995)
  • 4:30 p.m. Goosebumps (2015)
  • 7 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
  • 9 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 12 a.m. Warm Bodies

Friday, Oct. 9

  • 11:30 a.m. The Mummy (1999)
  • 2:20 p.m. Goosebumps (2015)
  • 4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
  • 6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 10

  • 7 a.m. The Mummy (1999)
  • 10 a.m. The Mummy Returns
  • 1:05 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
  • 3:35 p.m. Casper (1995)
  • 5:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
  • 7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 9:50 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
  • 12 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Sunday, Oct. 11

  • 7 a.m. The Mummy Returns
  • 10:05 a.m. Casper (1995)
  • 12:10 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 1:50 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 3:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
  • 5:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 7:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
  • 9:50 p.m. Twitches
  • 11:55 p.m.Twitches Too
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Monday, Oct. 12

  • 7 a.m. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
  • 12:30 p.m. Halloweentown
  • 2:30 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
  • 4:30 p.m. Scared Shrekless
  • 5 p.m. Shrek
  • 7 p.m. The Addams Family
  • 9 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 12 a.m. The Scorpion King

Tuesday, Oct. 13

  • 11 a.m. The Goonies
  • 1:35 p.m. Scared Shrekless
  • 2:05 p.m. Shrek
  • 4:10 p.m. The Addams Family
  • 6:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 8:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 12 a.m. Casper

Wednesday, Oct. 14

  • 1 p.m. Casper
  • 3 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
  • 9 p.m. Beetlejuice
  • 12 a.m. Boxtrolls

Thursday, Oct. 15

  • 7 a.m. Scream 3
  • 11 a.m. Jumanji
  • 1:30 p.m. Beetlejuice
  • 3:30 p.m. Scream
  • 6 p.m. Scream 2
  • 8:30 p.m. The Craft
  • 12 a.m. Jumanji

Friday, Oct. 16

  • 11:00 a.m. The Craft
  • 2 p.m. Matilda
  • 4 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 6 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
  • 6:30 p.m. Monster's Inc.
  • 8:30 p.m. Monster's University
  • 12 a.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
  • 12:30 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 17

  • 7 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 8:55 a.m. Matilda
  • 10:55 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
  • 5:40 p.m. Beetlejuice
  • 7:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 9:55 p.m. Halloweentown
  • 12 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Sunday, Oct. 18

  • 7 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • 9:30 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
  • 11 a.m. Twitches
  • 1:05 p.m. Twitches Too
  • 3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice
  • 5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 7:20 p.m. The Addams Family
  • 9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 11:30 p.m. Gremlins
Paramount Pictures/Moviepix/Getty Images

Monday, Oct. 19

  • 11 a.m. Matilda
  • 1 p.m. Gremlins
  • 3:30 p.m. Casper
  • 5:30 p.m. The Addams Family
  • 7:30 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 9:30 p.m. Tim Burton's the Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 12 a.m. Matilda

Tuesday, Oct. 20

  • 11 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • 1 p.m. Casper
  • 3 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
  • 5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 8: p.m. Ghostbusters II
  • 12 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wednesday, Oct. 21

  • 11 a.m. Sleepy Hollow
  • 1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 4 p.m. Ghostbusters II
  • 6:30 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
  • 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, Oct. 22

  • 11 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 12:35 p.m. Jumanji
  • 2:35 p.m. The Mummy
  • 5:45 p.m. The Mummy Returns
  • 8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 12 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Friday, Oct. 23

  • 11 a.m. Jumanji
  • 1:30 p.m. Scream
  • 4 p.m. Scream 2
  • 6:30 p.m. Beetlejuice
  • 8:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
  • 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 24

  • 7 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
  • 8 a.m. Halloweentown
  • 10:05 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
  • 12:05 p.m. Beetlejuice
  • 2:10 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
  • 4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 6:50 p.m. the Addams Family
  • 8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 11 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

Sunday, Oct. 25

  • 7 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 9 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 11:30 a.m. The Craft
  • 2 p.m. The Addams Family
  • 4:05 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 6:10 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)
  • 9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 11:30 p.m. The Craft
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Monday, Oct. 26

  • 11 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 1 p.m. Casper
  • 3 p.m. Twitches
  • 5 p.m. Twitches Too
  • 7 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 9 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
  • 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Tuesday, Oct. 27

  • 11 a.m. Casper
  • 1 p.m. Scared Shrekless
  • 1:30 p.m. Jumanji
  • 4 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 6 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
  • 8 p.m. HocusPocus
  • 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Wednesday, Oct. 28

  • 12 p.m. Jumanji
  • 2:30 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
  • 4:30 p.m. Matilda
  • 6:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
  • 8:30 p.m. Monsters University
  • 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, Oct. 29

  • 12 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 2:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
  • 5 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 6:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
  • 9 p.m. Beetlejuice
  • 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Friday, Oct. 30

  • 11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
  • 12: 05 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
  • 2:35 p.m. Beetlejuice
  • 4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 6:50 p.m. The Addams Family
  • 8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 31

  • 7 a.m. Twitches
  • 9 a.m. Twitches Too
  • 11 a.m. Halloweentown
  • 1 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
  • 3 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 5:10 p.m. The Addams Family
  • 7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 11:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)