This year, to celebrate the creepy season Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween is adding some new movies to its schedule. Fan-favorites like Halloweentown and Hocus Pocus are, of course, still playing (Hocus Pocus is showing 14 times!). But, this year's Halloween lineup features an unexpected movie — Jumanji. No, it's not the reboot with The Rock, but rather the nightmare-inducing 1995 version starring the late Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, and Bradley Pierce.

While not often considered a Halloween movie, Jumanji is about a jungle-themed board game coming to life, which, when you think about it, is truly every kid's worst fear. Add in the massive spiders crawling, the bats flying around, the scary lions, and some really mean monkeys roaming the streets, and you've got a straight up horror show. And it's additions like this that give Freeform's 2020 31 Nights of Halloween schedule a nice shakeup.

Of course, the annual event isn't known for showing the scariest of films. Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The Goonies, and The Mummy aren't exactly Halloween movies, either. But, they have become fall staples over the years. And, really, is it October if movies like Casper, Ghostbusters, or Beetlejuice aren't playing every night?

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween begins Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 31, and here's the full schedule — with all Hocus Pocus airings in bold:

Thursday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

5 p.m. Casper (1995)

7 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Friday, Oct. 2

11 a.m. The Goonies

1:30 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

7:15 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 p.m. Beetlejuice

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horro-thon

Saturday, Oct. 3

7 a.m. Monsters vs Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30 a.m. The Goonies

10 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

12:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice

5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. The Craft

Sunday, Oct. 4

7 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. Ghostbusters II

12 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

2:05 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Monday, Oct. 5

11:30 a.m. Casper (1995)

1:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

6:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

9 p.m. Beetlejuice

12 a.m. Boxtrolls

Tuesday, Oct. 6

11 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

4 p.m. Ghostbusters II

6:30 p.m. Beetlejuice

8:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

12 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Wednesday, Oct. 7

11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

2 p.m. Matilda

4 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

6 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horro-thon

12 a.m. Jumanji (1995)

Thursday, Oct. 8

12 p.m. Matilda

2 p.m. Jumanji (1995)

4:30 p.m. Goosebumps (2015)

7 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

9 p.m. Addams Family Values

12 a.m. Warm Bodies

Friday, Oct. 9

11:30 a.m. The Mummy (1999)

2:20 p.m. Goosebumps (2015)

4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 10

7 a.m. The Mummy (1999)

10 a.m. The Mummy Returns

1:05 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

3:35 p.m. Casper (1995)

5:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

9:50 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Sunday, Oct. 11

7 a.m. The Mummy Returns

10:05 a.m. Casper (1995)

12:10 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

1:50 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

5:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

7:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

9:50 p.m. Twitches

11:55 p.m.Twitches Too

Monday, Oct. 12

7 a.m. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

12:30 p.m. Halloweentown

2:30 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

4:30 p.m. Scared Shrekless

5 p.m. Shrek

7 p.m. The Addams Family

9 p.m. Addams Family Values

12 a.m. The Scorpion King

Tuesday, Oct. 13

11 a.m. The Goonies

1:35 p.m. Scared Shrekless

2:05 p.m. Shrek

4:10 p.m. The Addams Family

6:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. Casper

Wednesday, Oct. 14

1 p.m. Casper

3 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

9 p.m. Beetlejuice

12 a.m. Boxtrolls

Thursday, Oct. 15

7 a.m. Scream 3

11 a.m. Jumanji

1:30 p.m. Beetlejuice

3:30 p.m. Scream

6 p.m. Scream 2

8:30 p.m. The Craft

12 a.m. Jumanji

Friday, Oct. 16

11:00 a.m. The Craft

2 p.m. Matilda

4 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

6 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!

6:30 p.m. Monster's Inc.

8:30 p.m. Monster's University

12 a.m. Toy Story of TERROR!

12:30 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 17

7 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

8:55 a.m. Matilda

10:55 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

5:40 p.m. Beetlejuice

7:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

9:55 p.m. Halloweentown

12 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Sunday, Oct. 18

7 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

11 a.m. Twitches

1:05 p.m. Twitches Too

3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice

5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. The Addams Family

9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. Gremlins

Monday, Oct. 19

11 a.m. Matilda

1 p.m. Gremlins

3:30 p.m. Casper

5:30 p.m. The Addams Family

7:30 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:30 p.m. Tim Burton's the Nightmare Before Christmas

12 a.m. Matilda

Tuesday, Oct. 20

11 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1 p.m. Casper

3 p.m. Sleepy Hollow

5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

8: p.m. Ghostbusters II

12 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wednesday, Oct. 21

11 a.m. Sleepy Hollow

1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

4 p.m. Ghostbusters II

6:30 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, Oct. 22

11 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. Jumanji

2:35 p.m. The Mummy

5:45 p.m. The Mummy Returns

8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Friday, Oct. 23

11 a.m. Jumanji

1:30 p.m. Scream

4 p.m. Scream 2

6:30 p.m. Beetlejuice

8:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 24

7 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8 a.m. Halloweentown

10:05 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

12:05 p.m. Beetlejuice

2:10 p.m. Sleepy Hollow

4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. the Addams Family

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

11 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

Sunday, Oct. 25

7 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

9 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

11:30 a.m. The Craft

2 p.m. The Addams Family

4:05 p.m. Addams Family Values

6:10 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. The Craft

Monday, Oct. 26

11 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

1 p.m. Casper

3 p.m. Twitches

5 p.m. Twitches Too

7 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

9 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Tuesday, Oct. 27

11 a.m. Casper

1 p.m. Scared Shrekless

1:30 p.m. Jumanji

4 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

6 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8 p.m. HocusPocus

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Wednesday, Oct. 28

12 p.m. Jumanji

2:30 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

4:30 p.m. Matilda

6:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. Monsters University

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, Oct. 29

12 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

5 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow

9 p.m. Beetlejuice

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Friday, Oct. 30

11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12: 05 p.m. Sleepy Hollow

2:35 p.m. Beetlejuice

4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 31