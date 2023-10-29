One day after news broke that Matthew Perry died at age 54, the Friends co-creators released a statement memorializing their Chandler Bing. “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible,” co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright wrote on Oct. 29. “All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.”

Referring to Perry as “a brilliant talent,” the trio also recalled how he nabbed the part he would go on to play for 10 seasons on the NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004. “It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us,” their statement continued.

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well,” the Friends team added. “He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed Perry’s death on Oct. 28, but noted that the cause was not likely to be determined for some time, per The New York Times. Several news outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, cited law enforcement sources in reporting that Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his L.A. home.

More Friends Tributes

In the immediate hours after the news broke, several other members of the Friends family began sharing memories and tributes to Perry on social media.

Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced the NBC sitcom, was one of the first to release a statement. “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry,” it read. “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

As of publication, Perry’s fellow core Friends cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow — had yet to comment publicly on his death. However, several of the Emmy-winning comedy’s guest stars shared memories of Perry on social media. They included Maggie Wheeler (Janice), Aisha Tyler (Charlie Wheeler), Morgan Fairchild (Nora Tyler Bing), Selma Blair (Wendy), and Paget Brewster (Kathy).

“I learned how to tell a joke perfectly just by watching him work,” Tyler wrote. “And I will never forget the moment he leaned in, on my first night of taping Friends, to tell me warmly, ‘get ready for your life to change.’”

Wheeler, for her part, added, “The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on.”