Celebrity

8 Full House Quotes From John Stamos’ Uncle Jesse To Live By

John Stamos’ American Idol appearance made us nostalgic for Uncle Jesse and his words of wisdom.

Portrait of the cast of the television program, 'Full House,' (left - right): John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Ashley or Mary-Kate Olsen, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron, and David Coulier, c. 1989. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images)
Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Images
By Mary Kate McGrath

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

“Watch the hair!”

On Full House, Uncle Jesse was obsessed with his hair, speaking sweet nothings to it in the mirror. He also didn’t like anyone to mess with his locks. Thus, one of his many catchphrases — “Watch the hair” — was born. Honestly, be like Uncle Jesse, and don’t let anyone touch your hair either.

“I’m worth it.”

When Aunt Becky wanted to know why Jesse was dying his hair, he responded, “Because I’m worth it.” Uncle Jesse was a self-love king from the start on Full House — and its spinoff Fuller House. Be your own biggest fan.

Mike Yarish/Netflix

