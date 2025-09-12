Garrett Wareing recently marked his 24th birthday, but he’s hardly had time to celebrate. Over the past five days, he’s wrapped one movie, flown to Los Angeles to attend a press event for another — The Long Walk, a Stephen King adaptation out Sept. 12 — and driven to New Mexico, where he’ll film Season 2 of Netflix’s ranch drama, Ransom Canyon.

It’s a dizzying schedule. It’s also the exact kind of busy Wareing always hoped to be. “The gratitude does not leave me for a second,” he tells Bustle. “I understand this is rare, and it’s a privilege, and I feel so damn lucky to be part of this.”

Wareing, who hails from small-town Texas, has been working his way up in Hollywood for over a decade — and even took a few detours, like briefly becoming a scuba instructor. (During the pandemic, he says, “Everything else was closed and the ocean was open.”) Now, between his buzzy turn as a lovable cowboy on Ransom Canyon, and playing an enigmatic young man on a dystopian death march in The Long Walk, 2025 is shaping up to be breakthrough year. Call it his “13-year overnight success,” he jokes.

Lionsgate

Wareing speaks effusively about the collaborators who are helping him navigate it all — from screenwriter Iliza Shlesinger and director Josephine Decker, who cast him in their new, as-yet-untitled film, to a growing list of Gen-Z co-stars, including The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Lola Tung, with whom he worked on the same project (the one that wrapped on his birthday).

“Lola’s at a different level than I am, obviously, and to be able to chat with her and someone like Lizzy Greene and Cooper Hoffman about what it means to be the leading actor, and to lead with that kind of sense of grace. It’s nice to see them walk that walk, and to learn from them by example,” Wareing says.

It also helps to avoid career tunnel vision, which Wareing does by cultivating other interests. He’s penned a short film, regularly paints and draws — skills he picked up from Greene on the set of Ransom — and is planning a trek to Mount Everest’s base camp. “Planting these seeds for yourself, to be able to make that older version of yourself proud, that’s what keeps me going,” he says.

Learn more about Wareing in his Bustle Booth questionnaire below.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In The Bustle Booth

What’s your coffee order?

Honestly, I’ve been vibing with a London Fog these days. Throw a little cinnamon in there… I’m a happy man.

What are the saved weather locations on your phone?

I’m a big traveler and beach guy, and I’m very proud of my weather app. Currently, the locations are: New York, Burbank, Big Bear Lake, Malibu, Palm Springs, Avalon (Catalina Island), Santa Clarita, Santa Fe, Anaheim, San Diego, Port Orford, Paris, London, Seattle, Valletta, Albuquerque (shoutout Ransom Canyon), Winnipeg (shoutout Long Walk), Amsterdam, and College Station, Texas.

What’s your sign?

I’m a Virgo. August 31st baby! Apparently, I’m a “Double Virgo,” whatever that means. And the woman who read my chart looked me in the eyes and told me, “I’d rather die than be you.” So I have that going for me!

Favorite overused movie quote?

I’m not sure if it’s overused, or honestly ever could be, but it’s one of my favorite quotes from a film I love. “In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.” From Everything Everywhere All At Once. Emotional gut punch, that one…

What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?

Ben 10 baby!! The real ones know…

What’s one movie or TV show you're currently obsessed with?

Severance. Jesus. I think about that show, like, every day. Sinners had me in a chokehold for a solid two months. I saw it four times in theaters. I just kept bringing more and more friends to see it with me. Weapons also rocked my world.

Who is your celeb idol?

I really like Nicholas Hoult. Been a fan of his forever. I mean, Warm Bodies, X-Men, Mad Max, The Favourite. He’s got a brilliant career and is so talented. Andrew Garfield is also brilliant. James McAvoy. Alexander Skarsgård.

If you had to be on a reality TV show, what would it be?

Amazing Race. Hands down. My sister Mackenzie and I actually auditioned for it, and I’m praying to get to participate one of these days. Also, I desperately want to be on Taskmaster. But I’m not sure if that counts as reality or not.

Go-to karaoke song?

“God Bless The Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts. Catch me singing that at a karaoke bar any chance I get. You may need an extra drink or two to think I sound good, but you’ll get there.

What’s something that’s inspiring you lately?

On a deeper note, I think what’s been inspiring me lately is the idea that all things end. Whether it be by death or by time or the conclusion of chapters. And trying to experience everything as fully as you can while you have it. And being OK with the fact that things end — and understanding that things can be beautiful and good and enough while you have them.

What is something you would want people to say about you?

This could go on and on about how we are perceived and expectations of ourselves and all that — but to avoid writing a novel, I’ve always struggled with feeling “cool” ordering a drink at a bar. I’m a young man and still figuring out how to be suave and a gentleman, BUT I think what I’d like for someone to say is, “Damn, that guy really knows how to order a drink.” (Dirty gin martini with extra olives, pls. Or a Sazerac.) ;)