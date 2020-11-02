In addition to her recent #FindTheLight social media campaign, Gemma Styles is releasing a podcast to discuss issues related to mental health, sustainability, and other issues close to her heart. Good Influence will consist of 12 episodes, and will be released every Monday from November 9 via Global Player and other podcast platforms.

"Determined to use her voice for good and having built an engaged following online," a press statement sent to Bustle UK reads, "Gemma actively fosters discussion on her platforms designed to educate, inform, and raise awareness of issues close to her heart including mental health, feminism, and sustainability." Confirmed guests so far include mental health activist Charly Cox, zero-waste chef and sustainability advocate Max La Manna, and author, speaker, and life coach Michelle Elman. Other guests include experts in particular fields like low waste cooking, climate change, and personal boundaries.

As well as Good Influence, Gemma recently launched a mental health campaign #FindTheLight, which incorporates her second range of sunglasses with Kenmark Eyewear. Styles first collabed with the brand in September 2018, and this time 10% of sales from the 'Don't Stop' edition will be donated to charity MQ Mental Health Research. You can support the campaign and charity by sharing what #FindTheLight means to you, and you'll even have a chance to win the 'Don't Stop' pair. Three winners will be chosen and announced on Nov. 16.

"As much as we need intervention and support for people with mental health issues," Styles writes on her site, "we also need to understand why these issues happen in order to treat them most effectively and eventually prevent them."

