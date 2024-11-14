During their time together on The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos and Guy Gansert forged a powerful connection. But alas, Joan’s heart (and final rose) simply lay elsewhere.

Here’s why Guy left The Golden Bachelorette, plus a full recap of the Nov. 13 finale.

Chock Delivered A Meaningful Gesture

The final chapter saw Joan face the emotional fallout of Pascal Ibgui’s exit, which shook her faith in her ability to find love. However, after reassuring words from her friend, Nancy Hulkower, Joan was ready to sail to Bora Bora and introduce her final two men to her family.

Joan’s children told her they were proud of her Golden Bachelorette journey, helping assuage her concerns about looking for love after her late husband, John.

Chock told Joan’s son, Nicholas, that he only wanted to make her happy — and had no intentions of trying to replace John. This seemed to reassure Nicholas, who told Chock, “You’re everything that I would have hoped that she would have found.”

Then it was time for the rest of Joan and Chock’s date, following a confessional quote that pretty much sums up his whole ethos thus far: “I wish Guy the best, but I really don’t — because I want Joan in my life.”

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Chock drove the point home by presenting Joan with a symbolic keychain to find a place together in New York City. He also told her he loves her but was a bit disheartened when the sentiment wasn’t returned. (Joan, for her part, told the camera that she didn’t want to use the phrase until the very end of her journey.)

Guy’s Date... Never Happened

Guy was hopeful going into his final date, but as Joan told the camera, Chock’s love confession made her realize her true feelings.

Joan didn’t waste time letting Guy know her choice. “My heart belongs to somebody else,” she explained, adding that she didn’t want to put him through the traditional rounds — aka, meeting her family and waiting for the final rose ceremony. “I wanted to spare you all that because I care so much about you.”

Several months later, at the live After the Final Rose, Guy said he was surprised by the abrupt goodbye. Joan told Guy that the decision came down to timing, reiterating that she was simply farther along with Chock — and hoped she would be able to go on a double-date with Guy in the future.

Joan & Chock Looked To The Future

Back in Bora Bora, Joan had renewed optimism in her future and confirmed to the camera that she was, indeed, in love again. “Chock is the reason for all of this,” she said.

During a romantic meeting on the beach, Joan confirmed to Chock that she pictured a future with him from their very first date at Disneyland. “I love you,” she said. “And I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Chock then said he’d been waiting “forever” to get down on his knee and propose, and he finally did it — which Joan happily accepted.

More to come...