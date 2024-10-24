Joan Vassos’ Golden Bachelorette journey is drawing to a close, but before the season wraps up, she and her final suitors have one last romantic stop in Tahiti. Joan’s overnight dates will give her the opportunity to get to know her last three contestants — Guy Gansert, Pascal Ibgui, and Chock Chapple — in a more intimate, camera-free environment.

As she shared on The View, there won’t be any beds on this final round of dates, which is commonly known as Fantasy Suites. “For me, I would never have a physical relationship with more than one person. [It’s] just not a thing I would do,” she said.

So, how does it go? According to reports, there’s at least one major twist in store from Joan’s Golden Bachelorette Fantasy Suites. Spoilers ahead!

There’s Tension In The Air

In the teaser for Joan’s Fantasy Suites episode, the big week looks every bit a tropical dream, complete with a breezy boat ride, picnic, and a ceremony that promises to “bond” Joan and Pascal.

Elsewhere in the teaser, Joan says she has an “overwhelming sense of guilt” surrounding her final decision. Not even her strongest connection is safe — at one point, Joan wonders if front-runner Chock’s feelings have “faded” and if he might be “too good to be true.”

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

More alarmingly, Joan recalls a game-changing conversation she had with one of the final men. “He said, ‘I know what true love is, and I don’t feel that for you,’” she says. There’s also footage of Joan and Pascal sharing a seemingly tense moment, with Pascal shooing the cameras away.

But what does it all mean?

Fantasy Suites Spoilers Say...

According to Reality Steve, Pascal is the suitor who “wasn’t in love with Joan.” The salon owner reportedly sends himself home, leaving Guy and Chock to contend for Joan’s final rose.

To have a contestant leave so late in the game could certainly rattle Joan, and might account for her ominous statement in the teaser, “It hurts to think that I might leave with nobody.”

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

On one hand, it’s not too surprising that Pascal doesn’t make it to the final week. While Guy and Chock affirmed their commitment to Joan during Hometowns, Pascal’s guarded nature has often left Joan confused about where she stood with the salon owner.

At the same time, the manner of Pascal’s exit — a self-elimination — would still be pretty jarring, especially considering the way it could shake Joan’s confidence.