Even though her time on The Golden Bachelor was short, Joan Vassos made an impression on Bachelor Nation. From coming out of her shell during the talent show group date to leaving the show to support her postpartum daughter at home, Joan’s bright personality and commitment to her family proved she had the makings of a compelling lead.

On the debut season of The Golden Bachelorette, that’s exactly what she is.

“The journey was wonderful for me, and I ended up being exactly where I think I should be,” Joan recently told People. “I learned so much about myself. The journey was very revealing and it was joyful, it was exhausting. I can’t imagine my life now without having gone through this.”

The 61-year-old school administrator added that she’s a “happier person” now than before filming, which certainly bodes well for her season, right? Only time will tell, but a few leaks and rumors may give you an idea of what to expect. Here are all of Joan’s Golden Bachelorette spoilers so far.

Joan’s Final 4 Men

All of the intel from Joan’s season comes from Reality Steve, who reports that she goes on four hometown dates. That’s a significant change from The Golden Bachelor, whose inaugural season only included three.

Disney/Brian Bowen Smith

These dates reportedly go to:

Pascal Ibgui, a 69-year-old salon owner from Chicago, Illinois

Chock Chapple, a 60-year-old insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas

Guy Gansert, a 66-year-old emergency room doctor from Reno, Nevada

Jordan Heller, a 61-year-old senior sales executive from Chicago, Illinois

The Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster states that Jordan is sent home before overnights.

What About Kelsey’s Dad?

Wondering about the fate of Kelsey Anderson’s father, Mark? Unfortunately, he doesn’t seem to make it quite this far on The Golden Bachelorette and is reportedly eliminated sometime before hometowns, per Reality Steve.

A Shocking Self-Elimination

After Fantasy Suites, Reality Steve reports that Chock is eliminated.

Here’s where it gets interesting: Pascal, Joan’s runner-up, reportedly sends himself home during the final week. Unlike Joan — who self-eliminated during Gerry Turner’s season to support her family — Pascal reportedly leaves “because he wasn’t in love with Joan,” Reality Steve writes.

Her Final Rose Goes To...

This leaves Guy as Joan’s final rose recipient. Reality Steve claimed they were together as of Aug. 27, though he doesn’t know if they got engaged.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Interestingly, Joan did tease that a ring may not be make-or-break for her Golden Bachelorette journey. “I said all along I didn't need to leave engaged,” she told People. “My goal was to leave in a committed relationship. I wanted to have somebody I saw a future with, and we wanted to see how it works in the real world outside of the Bachelor bubble.”