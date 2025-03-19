Hulu’s Good American Family is a new limited series inspired by the story of Natalia Grace and her headline-making adoption case.

In 2010, Ukrainian-born Natalia was adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett of Indiana. The Barnetts later alleged that Natalia — a child with a rare form of dwarfism — was an adult “con artist” who tried to hurt them.

Showrunner and creator Katie Robbins told Today that instead of setting out to portray a “documentary version” of the adoption saga, Good American Family aims to “tell the most emotionally authentic version of this story.”

And indeed, it’s a complex one.

A Family Scandal

According to Lafayette’s Journal & Courier, the Barnetts — suspicious of their adopted daughter’s real age — requested that Natalia undergo “medical and psychological evaluations” between 2010 and 2012. Afterward, they petitioned a local court to change her birth year from 2003 to 1989. (As seen in docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, a blood test later confirmed Natalia was indeed a young child at the time she was adopted.)

The Barnetts were charged with neglect of a dependent, per NBC News, with prosecutors alleging that they left Natalia alone in an apartment after they moved to Canada in 2013. Michael was ultimately acquitted, and the charges against Kristine dismissed.

Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo portray the Barnetts in Good American Family. Disney/Ser Baffo

For the next decade, Natalia — who has denied the Barnetts’ claims — lived with the Mans family. However, in 2023, she fled their Nashville home to live with Nicole and Vince DePaul, where she remains today. “It was an emotional time. I had to spread my wings,” Natalia recently told People of her sudden departure from the Mans household.

Where Natalia Grace Is Today

In her People cover story, Natalia shared that she’s fallen in love with her U.K.-based boyfriend, Neil, whom she’s recently met in person for the first time.

“I’m a girl who loves kids and wants to get married and have children,” she said. “But one of my biggest things is not making promises I can’t keep. I’ve had too many promises that have been broken. I’m just ready to move on.”

Now in her 20s, Natalia is studying to take the GED and hopes to be a teacher one day, she told People.

“I had my childhood ripped from me,” Natalia said in 2025’s The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter. “And so that’s part of the reason I’ve always doubted myself. What do I do with my life? What can I do? And now, it feels like I left the nest to explore. It feels really good to know that, yeah, I can actually do this.”