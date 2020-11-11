Everything We Know About The Gossip Girl Reboot

In the year since HBO Max ordered a Gossip Girl reboot in July 2019, fans have been eagerly anticipating more details. And on Nov. 11, they finally got their first tease. First-look photos of the cast filming on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City — an iconic location in the original series — were released and promptly went viral on Twitter. Other information has been sparse, but here's what else we know so far.

When Will The Gossip Girl Reboot Premiere?

According to Deadline, Gossip Girl is expected to air in early 2021, but a specific premiere date has not yet been announced. Production began on Nov. 2 after pre-production was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The Gossip Girl Reboot Cast

The reboot will feature a young, diverse, and "very, very queer" new cast, showrunner Josh Safran confirmed on Twitter. This includes Emily Alyn Lind (Revenge), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) and Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon), per The Hollywood Reporter. Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens), Thomas Doherty (High Fidelity), and Zion Moreno (Claws) are also set to appear.

We don't know much about their characters, other than that Lind will portray Audrey, "who is in a long-term relationship and is beginning to wonder what else might be out there," per THR.

As for the original cast, Kristen Bell is confirmed to return as the titular narrator (XOXO!), and a few folks have shown interest in a cameo, but nothing more. “If there’s an opening in the future for doing a cameo, I would definitely be open," Chace Crawford, who played Nate Archibald, told August Man in 2019. Leighton Meester, who played Blair Waldorf, also told E! News that she would "never say[s] never" but that "no one’s sent [her] information" about a possible return.

The reboot's showrunners, however, said they contacted all of the original actors prior to launching the reboot. “We’d love for them to be involved if they want to be involved, but certainly didn’t want to make [the show] contingent upon [them being involved],” co-creator Josh Schwartz said at the July 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, per ET. “They played these characters for six years, and if they felt like they were good with that, we want to respect that, but obviously...it would be great to see them again.”

Whether or not they physically return, Safran told ET in a separate interview that the core four — Blair, Nate, Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively), and Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) — will be referenced in the reboot. "They are a part of the world," he said. "The characters talk about them and that they do exist."

What Is The Gossip Girl Reboot About?

Details are still murky, but the show's log line reveals this: "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years."

Schwartz has also confirmed that Gossip Girl's identity will be no secret this time around. "It didn't really feel like a group of adults who were being controlled by Gossip Girl would make a lot of sense," he told E! News. "So it felt like there was something really interesting about this idea that we are all Gossip Girl now, in our own way, that we are all purveyors of our own social media surveillance state ... telling that story through a new generation of upper east side high school kids felt like the right time."

Unfortunately, there's no trailer yet, but keep an eye out as the premiere draws closer.