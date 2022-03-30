The 10 Most Controversial & Unexpected Grammy Moments Ever

Neil Portnow Telling Female Artists To “Step Up” (2018)

After being asked why only one woman accepted a Grammy onstage at the 2018 show, the then-president of the Recording Academy said women should “step up” if they wanted to be represented. The comments were rebuked by almost everyone, including P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, and Dua Lipa, and he eventually stepped down that May.