The 10 Most Controversial & Unexpected Grammy Moments Ever

Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscars slap has nothing on these scandals, performances, and stage crashes.
Minaj enraged the Catholic community in every way possible at the 2012 Grammys. First, she walked the red carpet with a priest by her side, then began her performance of “Roman Holiday” at a confessional booth before performing an exorcism.
After being asked why only one woman accepted a Grammy onstage at the 2018 show, the then-president of the Recording Academy said women should “step up” if they wanted to be represented. The comments were rebuked by almost everyone, including P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, and Dua Lipa, and he eventually stepped down that May.