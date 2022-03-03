Idris Elba Features In A Brand New Gran Turismo 7 Game

Developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony Computer Entertainment, the Gran Turismo franchise has been a go-to game for car enthusiasts for 25 years. And in celebration of this milestone, Gran Turismo 7 will take everything players have loved from the series since it began in 1997, and then some, to create the ultimate title in the franchise.

Whether you play it to experience your dream car or can’t get enough of the racing simulation, here’s everything you need to know about Gran Turismo 7, and what to expect from the game.

When is Gran Turismo 7 out in the UK?

Exclusive to PlayStation, Gran Turismo 7 is out on Mar. 4 and is available for pre-order via GAME for £69.99. You can also buy a PS4 version of Gran Turismo 7 for £59.99, and a 25th Anniversary Edition for £89.99. The game is also available to pre-order on Amazon, and if you pre-order any edition from there you’ll receive 100,000 CR (in-game credit) and three cars: Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept Stealth Model, Porsche 917 Living Legend, and a Toyota Supra GT500 ‘97 (Castrol TOM’S).

Sony Interactive Entertainment

What’s the premise of Gran Turismo 7?

As the game’s developer Polyphony Digital writes in a press release obtained by Bustle, the theme of this instalment of the Gran Turismo franchise “is to convey the allure and culture of cars [...] to the new generation as well as engaging new audiences and longtime fans.” At its core, the essence of Gran Turismo 7 is “a sandbox and car life simulator where players will actively enjoy everything related to cars.”

And with over 400 cars available to drive, 34 locations to race with more than 90 different layouts to choose from, Gran Turismo 7 is the franchise’s most advantageous game to date. Per GT Planet, new cars include Lamborghini’s “Lambo V12”, Porsche’s new Vision GT, and an updated version of the Jaguar VGT. There are also new touring variants of the Honda Civic EK Type R, Nissan Silvia S15, and the Suzuki Swift.

What to expect from Gran Turismo 7

Having received an early copy of Gran Turismo 7 courtesy of Sony, the game takes full advantage of all the new features the PS5 has to offer – especially when it comes to the Solid-State Drive (SSD), haptic feedback in the controller, and ray tracing. There’s literally no load times, you can feel every rev of the engine and even the terrain of the tarmac through the controller, and the visuals are so crisp and realistic that at points you’d think you’re driving a real car.

Fans of Gran Turismo 4 will also be pleased to hear that the iconic menu screen has returned along with GT Mode which essentially provides a career trajectory for players as a car collector and racer. On top of that, Gran Turismo 7 introduces a new Café feature which includes world famous car designers giving their expertise and admiration for the cars you collect along the way.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

As a game built for car enthusiasts, the amount of information about cars can be a little overwhelming at times. But settings can be altered to cater to all players whether you’re a novice when it comes to car details or an absolute expert when it comes to engine power, weight, and overall performance.

One new feature that’ll totally ease beginners into the inner workings of Gran Turismo 7 is the mini-game Music Rally. This mini-game has you racing along to the beat of some pretty fun songs, including a track that features Idris Elba. It’s a great way to introduce new players to how the gameplay works, and even more, music will be added in future updates, too.