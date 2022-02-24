The Grey’s Anatomy Cast Has Come A Long Way Since Their Intern Scrubs

TV & Movies
From 2005 to today, here’s how much has changed.
Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images
Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running primetime medical drama, and only three Day 1 cast members from 2005 are still series regulars. Here’s a look back at Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., and the rest of the cast’s journeys on and off the show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
It’s hard to imagine Grey’s without Pompeo — but she was hesitant to sign on at first. “I was like, ‘I’m not going to be stuck on a medical show for five years,’” she told her agent at the time, as she recounted to THR. “‘Are you out of your f*ckin’ mind? I’m an actress.’”