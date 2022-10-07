The New Grey's Anatomy Interns Have Fans Feeling So Nostalgic For Season 1

Spoilers ahead for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 premiere. Nearly two decades after Meredith, Cristina, Alex, Izzie, and George scrubbed in at the former Seattle Grace, there’s a brand new class of misfit interns on Grey’s Anatomy. While welcoming Grey Sloan’s next generation, the Season 19 premiere also paid homage to the OGs, and fans on Twitter were paging crash carts as the feelings of nostalgia washed over them.

Less than a minute into the Oct. 6 episode, viewers got their first callback to the 2005 series premiere with what else but a parallel awkward run-in between an attending (in this case, Link) and a new intern he recently slept with (newbie Jules, played by Adelaide Kane). So when the ever-ethical Link decided to report their, uh, relationship (or, more accurately, non-relationship, as Jules would later reveal) to Meredith Grey, she certainly had firsthand experience.

Her reaction? “I’m in no position to judge you on this,” she said, referencing the early days of her relationship with Derek. “I do recommend you stay away from elevators for the foreseeable future.” Of course, longtime viewers know exactly what goes down on those hospital elevators. Even actor Chris Carmack, who plays Link, appreciated the nostalgic nugget of wisdom, tweeting, “Good advice at Grey Sloan!”

That wasn’t the only reference to the late Dr. Shepherd, as it was revealed more than halfway through the premiere that new intern Lucas Adams (Nicko Terho) is actually Derek’s “favorite nephew.” While prepping to observe a rare organ transplant, he recited a line that made clear McDreamy’s legacy was very much still alive. “It’s a beautiful day to save lives,” he said, repeating the words his Uncle Derek first spoke years ago.

Up in the observation gallery, Meredith and Amelia were watching their “black sheep” nephew follow in his uncle’s footsteps. “Derek was a god to him,” Amelia said, before sharing her not-so-secret opinion that Lucas “doesn’t have what it takes” to be a surgeon. “He’s a mess. He doesn’t follow instructions. He has to do everything his own way,” she added. Sound familiar? “He’s me,” Amelia realized. Lucas is two Shepherds for the price of one!

