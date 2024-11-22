At this point, it’s an annual tradition for Grey’s Anatomy to deliver a tragic mid-season finale, complete with a tantalizing cliffhanger — and that’s just what the show served on Nov. 21.

During the episode, titled “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” a dangerous heat wave prompted Jo and Lucas to run to a local convenience store for ice. Unfortunately, their errand was interrupted by an armed robbery — a dangerous situation that proved particularly hard-rending for Lucas, whose grandfather met his demise under similar circumstances.

Meanwhile, Jo, who’s pregnant with twins, began bleeding as she and Lucas were being held hostage. When the opportunity arose, Lucas tried to wrest away the robber’s gun — but in the struggle, the weapon fired.

In keeping with the twisty tradition of Grey’s Anatomy, the episode cut to black and didn’t reveal who was shot. And technically, fans will have to wait until March 6 (!!) to find out, when the second half of the season will begin. However, a brief teaser of the show’s forthcoming episodes may reveal what happens to Jo and Lucas.

Look Closely...

After the episode aired, one Redditor pointed out a brief, blink-and-you-miss-it detail in the latest teaser. “Lucas is fine y’all,” they wrote. “Clearly the editor didn’t do very well at cropping him out in the promo.”

Disney/Nino Muñoz

Indeed, in the teaser, you can see what appears to be Lucas by Jo’s side as she’s being wheeled into the hospital. Admittedly, he’s wearing a pair of pretty bloody scrubs, though the fact that he’s walking certainly suggests it’s not his blood.

Several commenters agreed, also noting that Teddy can be seen in the operating room with Jules and Simone elsewhere in the trailer — and if Lucas were on the table, his close friends and fellow interns would not be the ones working on him. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) seemed to figure out Lucas’ likely fate, too. One viewer speculated that Grey’s was “making us think it was Lucas who got shot but it actually turns out to be the man who was robbing the store.”

Teasing Jo’s Fate

While Lucas may be out of the woods, Jo’s situation is less certain. During the teaser, Dr. Bailey tells Link to “pull [himself] together, so she can fall apart,” seemingly hinting at a difficult outcome for Jo and her pregnancy.

And Camilla Luddinton (who plays Jo) previously wrote on X that the events of the mid-season finale will have “repercussions.”

If there’s any silver lining, showrunner Meg Marinis did share in a Shondaland interview that resilience is a core theme of this season — and that while the first half of the season was always going to take characters to a tough place, “the second half of the season is moving up from there.”