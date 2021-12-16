Nearly a decade after it last left the air, the Real Housewives of Miami is back, with some familiar faces — specifically Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria, and Lisa Hochstein — as well as several new ones.

One of the newcomers on RHOM this season is Haitian-born Guerdy Abraira, who has called Miami home since her family immigrated to the United States when she was 9 years old. Guerdy, who is married and has two sons, currently has a successful career as a wedding and event planner. She’s based out of both Miami and New York City, but Guerdy’s work often takes her all over the world — most recently, according to her Instagram page, to Portugal, Fisher Island, and the beaches of Turks and Caicos. Yes, we know you’re jealous.

Here’s everything you need to know about Guerdy Abraira before tuning in to the newest season of Real Housewives of Miami!

Guerdy Abraira’s Husband & Kids

Guerdy first met her now-husband, Miami firefighter Russell Abraira, when the two of them were still teens. According to the wedding site The Knot, the couple met during their senior year of high school, and although Guerdy didn’t think he was her type at first, it didn’t take long before they were both head over heels. Now, the happy couple have been together for 26 years. Although Guerdy grew up in a packed house — she is one of seven siblings — she and her husband decided to keep their family smaller and are raising their two sons in Miami.

Guerdy Abraira’s Job

Guerdy owns and holds the title of leading event stylist and creative director at her event and wedding planning business, Guerdy Design. After first growing interested in hosting and event planning during college, Guerdy had a catering career on Florida’s Fisher Island before being given the opportunity to establish her own events business and floral studio, which is when Guerdy Design was born.

In the years since she started her business, Guerdy’s event and wedding planning skills have taken her all around the world organizing and executing events for her clients. As she told Bravo, when she’s asked where she’s based, Guerdy’s answer is usually “out of an airplane!”

Guerdy Abraira’s Instagram

Guerdy’s Instagram account @guerdydesign has 42,000 followers and appears to be both a personal and a business account to the Housewives newcomer. She regularly shares gorgeous photos of herself, sometimes with her husband or a handful of friends by her side. Although there is the occasional photo or video of Guerdy’s kids on her Instagram page, it largely appears to be focused on her professional life.

Guerdy also often posts photos from the extravagant weddings that she plans for her clients, showing off elaborate flower arrangements, balloon centerpieces, perfectly arranged table settings — and, of course, the happy couples actually getting married. Guerdy’s Instagram bio also reveals that she’s been named a top wedding planner by publications including Vogue, Brides, Harper’s Bazaar, and Martha Stewart Weddings — in other words, her credentials are no joke.

Although it’s clear that Guerdy’s work is a big part of her life, her Instagram also shows she has an active social life, and she regularly posts photos from charity events she attends with her husband or friends. Work hard, play hard appears to be one of the RHOM newcomer’s mantras.