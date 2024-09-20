Gwen Stefani has something she needs to get off her chest. On Sept. 20, the singer released her new single, “Somebody Else’s,” from her forthcoming fifth studio album, Bouquet. And while she might be in love with her husband, Blake Shelton, she still has some issues to hash out with an ex.

“Somebody Else’s” harkens back to Stefani’s angsty, punk-rock days with No Doubt, both in its throwback pop-rock sound and devastatingly honest lyrics. The track is a brutal takedown, as Stefani expresses her gratitude for the person who took her ex off her hands. “You’re somebody else’s, and I pray for them, whoever they are,” she sings in the chorus.

When Stefani reflects on her tumultuous relationship, she holds nothing back, declaring him “dead to me” and saying every day was “rock bottom” with him. “If I could go back in time, I would erase you,” she sings. “But I could never go back there. I might be wild, but I ain’t that crazy.”

She even slyly nods to “The Real Thing,” a wistful ode to love from her debut solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. that was written after she married ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in 2002. The two divorced in 2015 after 13 years of marriage when Stefani learned of his infidelity. “Now that I’ve found the real thing, you don’t compare,” she sings in the pre-chorus. “And I don’t care.”

“Somebody Else’s” continues Stefani’s penchant for crafting raw breakup songs. She wrote No Doubt’s 1995 classic “Don’t Speak” after she and bandmate Tony Kanal ended their seven-year relationship. She also penned several songs inspired by the end of her and Rossdale’s marriage on her 2016 album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

Gwen Stefani’s “Somebody Else’s” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Stefani’s “Somebody Else’s” below.

I don't know what a heart like mine was doin’ in a love like that, ah

Doin' in a love so bad, but I know, I know, I know, I know now

I don't know what a woman like me was doin' with a man like you, ooh

But now I got a love so true, but I know, I know, I know, I know crazy

Now that I found the real thing, you don't compare

And I don't care

You're somebody else's

And it doesn't even break my heart

You're somebody else's

And I pray for them, whoever they are

Everyday with you is rock bottom

Leavin’ you saved me, my God

Look at me blossom

You're somebody else's problem

I didn't know that something so fake could really make it hurt so real, ah

How'd you go and make it feel like my fault, my fault, my fault, my fault? Wow

If I could go back in time, I would erase you, ooh

But I could never go back there

I might be wild, but I ain't that crazy

Now that you're dead to me, I feel so alive

And you're not mine

You're somebody else's

And it doesn't even break my heart

You're somebody else's

And I pray for them, whoever they are

Everyday with you is rock bottom

Leavin' you saved me, my God

Look at me blossom

You're somebody else's problem

Woo, you're somebody else's

Woah, you're somebody else's

Narcissistic, semi-psychotic

So manipulated, I bought it

Every time, but not this time

You gaslit my world, it was burning

Had to leave before it stopped turning

So happy I could cry

‘Cause you're not mine

You're somebody else's (Somebody else's)

And it doesn't even break my heart

You're somebody else's (Somebody else's)

And I pray for them, whoever they are

Everyday with you was rock bottom

Leavin' you saved me, my God

Look at me blossom

You're somebody else's problem