Hailey Bieber Through The Years: From Young Belieber To Justin’s Wife

Did you know she was a 12-year-old Belieber?

Hailey Baldwin in 2011.
By Jake Viswanath

2008: 11 Years Old

Hailey, pictured here in 2008 with father Stephen, mother Kennya, and sister Alaia Baldwin, was reportedly named after Halley’s Comet — the actual space phenomenon, not the Billie Eilish song.

2009: 12 Years Old

Hailey was introduced to her future husband Justin by her dad Stephen (pictured here) in 2009 while backstage at TODAY, when she was just a fan of the teenage popstar.

