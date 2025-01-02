Hailey Bieber is ringing in the new year with her family!

The Rhode founder dropped a new photo on Jan. 1 of her and husband Justin Bieber’s newborn son, Jack Blues, with the caption “HNY 🐾😊.”

In the black-and-white photo, Bieber gave followers a glimpse of her eyes as she appeared to plant a kiss on her baby’s foot as she held onto his ankle. The photo is similar to one that Justin posted to announce the birth of Jack Blues back in August 2024, which also featured Hailey grasping onto Jack’s newborn foot.

Hailey also posted more photos from the rest of her New Year’s celebrations, which featured the model eating In-N-Out burgers while wearing a leopard print fur coat and two glittering necklaces that read “B” and “jbb” in bubble font, likely to signify “Bieber” and “Jack Blues Bieber.” In one photo, she appears to style the pieces with a simple black top and jeans, while in the second she bares it all with nothing but soft pink lingerie beneath the coat.

The new parents have continued to share some glimpses of their family life while maintaining Jack’s privacy, with Hailey sharing photos of the couple taking him out for a bundled-up walk, posing in Kim Possible-themed Halloween costumes, and glimpses of his chubby legs and feet dressed in adorable holiday onesies.

She’s also opened up about returning back to work while navigating motherhood for the first time. “I’m only doing what feels comfortable for me physically, mentally and emotionally,” she told Women’s Wear Daily in October 2024.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

But her love for her son remains clear. The model debuted a custom ring inspired by her son on Dec. 21, which featured a pair of green and yellow gemstones to signify her son and her birth months — a square-shaped peridot for August, and a pear-shaped topaz for Hailey’s birth month of November.