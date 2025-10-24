Halle Bailey thinks more people should be talking about postpartum.

The singer went on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where the host highlighted Bailey’s recent postpartum advocacy. The city of Los Angeles recently recognized her for her work on the subject. Bailey said she was impassioned to talk more about postpartum while going through it herself after having her first child, Halo.

“When we give birth, we’re like, wow, the emotions, the hormones, everything,” she said. “You realize that you need a strong support system with you. You need help. You need people to love on you and make sure that you’re okay.”

In April 2024, Bailey revealed in a video that she experienced “severe” postpartum depression. “I don’t know if any new moms can relate, but it’s to the point where it’s really bad, and it’s hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out,” she said in the Instagram post.

She described it in an interview with People as swimming in “the biggest waves you’ve ever felt” and “trying not to drown.” Many have taken to her platform to share their own postpartum stories as a result.

“I think it’s amazing to just be open about it, because it can help so many people and make you not feel alone,” Bailey told Hudson.

Hudson agreed. “So they know what’s ahead, so they’re not surprised by it,” she added.

The Little Mermaid star also revealed her favorite thing about her son, Halo, who is now two.

“I'm learning so much from my child,” she said. “He’s bringing out the inner child in me every single day. I feel like I'm feeding the little girl in me, like painting or doing a fun activity.”