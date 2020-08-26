Hallmark's Fall Harvest Movie Lineup Is A Pumpkin Spice Latte For The Soul

If Starbucks releasing its annual pumpkin spice menu isn’t enough inclination that the start of pumpkin spice season is here, Hallmark has debuted its annual “Fall Harvest” movie lineup to really drive the point home. (“But it’s still August.” Don’t. Don’t you dare take this feeling of joy, however fleeting, away from fall enthusiasts who’ve been experiencing a tumultuous last couple of months.)

Hallmark has heard the autumnal yearnings of quarantine dwellers and will roll out five original films starting on Saturday, Sept. 19. For five straight weekends, Hallmark viewers will be able to transport to picturesque little towns and watch attractive men and women fall in love. (Hallmark has maintained that more inclusive, LGBTQ+ stories are on the way, too.)

Love at Daisy Hills, Love at Look Lodge, Country at Heart, My Best Friend's Bouquet, and Sweet Autumn are the new titles slated to premiere in Hallmark's 9 p.m. time slots on Saturdays next month. Much of the offerings were filmed prior to COVID-19 production shutdowns, according to E! News, with the exception of My Best Friend’s Bouquet (which was reportedly completed during quarantine) and Sweet Autumn (which just began production). For a more detailed synopsis of each Hallmark “Fall Harvest” offering and its premiere date, read on below. (Pumpkin spice latte optional.)

Love at Daisy Hills — September 19

When Daisy Hills resident Jo (Cindy Busby) learns that her family’s general store isn't doing well, her father knows just the person to call for help. Unfortunately for Jo, that person is her ex-boyfriend, Blake (Marshall Williams), a former local boy who now works as a business consultant in New York.

Love at Look Lodge — September 26

Lily (Clark Backo), a budding events coordinator stuck in her job as an activities director at a mountain hotel, gets the opportunity to help a handsome guest, Noah (Jonathan Keltz), plan his sister’s wedding. With love in the air, you can guess what happens next.

Country at Heart — October 3

A struggling country singer named Shayna (Jessy Schram) teams up with a prolific songwriter Grady (Niall Matter) in an effort to revitalize her career. As the two grow closer, romance inevitably blooms — but Nashville can be a tough place to mix romance and success.

My Best Friend’s Bouquet — October 10

When hopeless romantic Josie (Chaley Rose) catches the bouquet at her friend’s wedding and soon meets an eligible bachelor at the reception, she believes it’s fate. She doesn’t know, however, that her friend Alex (Nathan Witte) is actually in love with her...

Sweet Autumn — October 17

Maggie (Nikki DeLoach) is a successful entrepreneur who comes back home for a will reading in the wake of her aunt’s death, only to find that she's going to have to extend her visit because her aunt left her maple candy business to Maggie and her aunt's maple supplier Dex (Andrew Walker). The two grow closer as they search for an explanation for her aunt's will — will they fall in love?

If those plots don't sound like a comforting, warm, sweet and spicy treat for the soul, then what does?