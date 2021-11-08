Harry Styles Helped A Fan Come Out To Her Mum During His Gig

Harry Styles helped a fan come out to her mum in a seriously sweet moment at one of his gigs. During his Love on Tour concert in Milwaukee on Nov 3, Styles spotted McKinley McConnell holding up a sign saying: “My mom is in Section 201 [of the stadium]. Help me come out,” and rushed over to do just that.

Per NBC News, Styles held out a microphone to McConnell so she could make the announcement. However, she that as there were “a lot of people” at the concert she was a bit nervous, so Styles offered to do it for her.

He then ran across the stage, singing to himself, before shouting “Lisa, she’s gay!” The concert cameras then zeroed in on McConnell’s mum, who was overwhelmed by the supportive cheering from the crowds.

Styles joked afterwards, “Now, I don’t want to ruin a moment, but wouldn’t it be nice if you were a little bit closer together?” as McConnell was in the standing section while her mum was in a seated section at the top of the stadium.

After the concert, the fan posted a video of the moment on Twitter, which was filmed by her friend, and thanked Styles for helping her open up to her mum about who she is.

She wrote, “Thank you for creating a safe place for me. Thank you for letting me grow alongside you as a fan. Thank you for helping me know who I am.”

Styles has a history of helping his fans come out at gigs, and people were delighted to hear he’d done it again. With one tweeting: “If there’s one thing Harry Styles is going to do, it’s help fans come out.”

Another wrote, “Harry helping fans come out is the most beautiful and pure thing in the whole world. He makes them feel so comfortable/safe and makes this moment SO special and unforgettable for these people. He’s our best friend and he is proud of every single one of us.”

It’s not the first time Styles has helped a fan come out during Love On Tour, having brought a fan’s bisexual Pride flag on stage a few weeks ago in Connecticut after he spotted a sign saying “Help me come out.”

He said, “When I raise this flag, you’re officially out. I’ve heard that’s how it works.” And back in 2018, as Insider reports, he helped a fan called Grace come out to her mother at a gig in California.