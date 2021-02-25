Reports are suggesting that a key member of the Harry Potter trio will not be returning to acting after taking some time away from the spotlight. But has Emma Watson really retired from acting? Here's what we know so far, and how fans are reacting.

The rumours began circulating when a representative for Watson reportedly remarked to a Daily Mail columnist that the actor is currently "dormant" and "is not taking on new commitments." From there, media outlets and fans have begun speculating that this could mean a permanent stepping away from Hollywood for the Perks Of Being A Wallflower star.

I have reached out to a representative for Watson and will be back to you if we hear anything.

A look at Watson's IMDB page shows the last acting project she was known to work on was Little Women. At the moment, she is spending time in LA with her partner Leo Robinton whom she reportedly began dating in 2019.

Unsurprisingly, fans have expressed their dismay at the suggestion that Watson is done for good with acting. While many seem to be happy for Emma and have been wishing her well, others are not so thrilled, sharing memes to express their devastation:

At least we can all grieve together...