The first season of Heated Rivalry introduced legions of viewers to the steamy, enemies-to-lovers romance between opposing hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. The show is inspired by Rachel Reid’s novel of the same name, which is part of her Game Changers series. While Season 1 covers all of Shane and Ilya’s first book, Reid’s The Long Game dives even deeper into the pair’s relationship.

The novel will serve as the basis for Season 2, creator Jacob Tierney has confirmed. As he told The Hollywood Reporter, the next chapter (like the book itself) tackles some “heavier” subject matter as Shane and Ilya navigate life challenges — though there will still be lots of light, of course. “This is supposed to be fantasy romance, and I still want to keep it there,” Tierney said. “But I think part of the reason that it does work as entertainment is that we are taking this seriously, and that you’re on a journey with two people that you feel have earned these moments.”

So, what are some of the highs and lows that viewers should expect? Here’s a quick look at what happens to Shane and Ilya from Heated Rivalry to The Long Game — the title comes from Shane’s promise in the first book that he’s intent on building a life with Ilya and “playing the long game.”

Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

They Take Big Relationship Steps

As laid out in Heated Rivalry’s Season 1 finale, Shane and Ilya resolved to keep their relationship private until retirement. In the meantime, Ilya would transfer to Ottawa so that he wouldn’t be too far from Shane in Montreal. Plus, the pair would start a charity in honor of Ilya’s late mom, giving them a reason to be seen together in public.

This is where readers find Shane and Ilya in The Long Game, which picks up soon after Heated Rivalry. However, the pair confronts several scary situations throughout the book. While traveling with his team, Ilya’s plane has engine trouble and makes an emergency landing, and the prospect of almost losing Ilya prompts Shane to propose, deciding that he doesn’t want to wait any longer.

Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

Soon after, the pair’s happy engagement is rocked when a video recorded by Shane’s teammate, Hayden, accidentally reveals them kissing in the background. Their league commissioner, Roger Crowell, urges them to release a statement claiming the kiss was part of a prank — and further tells them they are not allowed to get married if they want to stay in the league. Shane and Ilya rebuke this and confirm their relationship on social media.

Rivals No More

However, their public relationship stirs controversy on the ice. After Shane trips during a game, inadvertently allowing Ilya to score a game-winning goal for his Ottawa Centaurs, he’s disheartened by speculation that he tripped on purpose.

Shane and Ilya get married that summer, and come fall, they begin the season as teammates on the Centaurs.

While this is the end of their story so far, Reid hinted on her website that she may not be done with the duo. “Ilya and Shane have never left my brain, so I think writing more about them is inevitable,” she wrote.