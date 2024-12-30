Heidi Gardner Wanted Travis Kelce To Host SNL For Years

Heidi Gardner was always Team Kelce.

In a new episode on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Saturday Night Live star revealed that she long campaigned for Travis Kelce to host the renowned sketch comedy show.

“It took a couple years,” she recalled. “I don’t want to take full credit from the show and the talent department, but I am obviously a big Chiefs fan, and I had seen him do other little acting gigs and appearances.”

Gardner, who was born in Kansas City, said that she met the football star when they co-hosted the ESPYs, where she got to see his charisma and comedic chops up close.

“His talents were already on their way,” she said of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

But it took her a while to convince SNL that Kelce would be a good fit. Gardner reavealed that when she spoke with longtime showrunner Lorne Michaels about the idea, Michaels told her that Kelce had to “win the Super Bowl” before he could host.

“I was like, ‘That is so much pressure to ask!’ And then he won the Super Bowl!” she said.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

In the end, Kelce hosted SNL in March 2023 during Season 48, just months before his relationship with Taylor Swift was publicly confirmed. To celebrate, Gardner said she threw a good old-fashioned tailgate in her dressing room the night of the show, complete with barbecue, as a reference to the parties outside the Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium. Gardner told Kelce about the tailgate, but didn’t expect him to come given the demanding time crunch of hosting the show. But she was still in for a surprise.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“That morning, he was so nice,” she said. “Jeff, one of our guys in the talent department knocked on my dressing room, and I opened it, and he had these cans of tequila sodas. He’s like, ‘These are from Travis for the tailgate.’”

As she left the room to get her makeup done, she received a text from her brother and best friend, who sent her a photo of both Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, eating the barbecue in her dressing room. “I just know for a fact that’s the only host in SNL history that’s ever tailgated before hosting,” she added.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Kelce, who confirmed his relationship with Swift in October 2023, has since gone on to show even more of his knack for comedy on his podcast with Jason Kelce, New Heights, and as the host of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?. The athlete made his acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie, and is in talks to star in an upcoming comedy, Loose Cannons, though no more details are currently available.