20 Photos Of The Hocus Pocus Cast Then & Now

Fans might notice Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw noticeably missing from the sequel.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker attend...
Sarah Jessica Parker hadn’t become a household name from Sex and the City yet when Hocus Pocus premiered in 1993. She plays the youngest of the three witch sisters, also named Sarah.

For the sequel’s premiere, she walked the red carpet with daughters Marion and Tabitha. Parker said “it was like muscle memory” to step back into the role.

