You Can Actually Stay In Otis & Jean's House From Sex Education

There are countless Airbnbs around the world that are quirky, fun, and gorgeous to stay in, but did you know there are also a few places on the holiday homestay site that have been plucked straight out of your favourite TV shows and movies?

Yes, after a little digging, we’ve discovered that you can book a stay in Harry Potter’s childhood home, the house where Tim grew up in About Time, the Italian villa from Normal People, and even Villanelle’s flat from Killing Eve. Plus you can step into the shoes of Gillian Anderson and live in her jaw-dropping house from Sex Education too.

These Airbnbs not only offer a chance to actually live inside a TV show or film, they also have huge pools, stunning scenery, and fun local areas to go out and explore.

Now that travel restrictions are lifting all over the world and rules on UK staycations are almost entirely relaxed, there’s nothing stopping you from booking these rental homes for a well-deserved break from work, life, and the pandemic. What better way of leaving the past 18 months behind you than to escape into your favourite movies and shows?

Here are six Airbnbs that are straight out of a film set.

Godric’s Hollow In Harry Potter Airbnb We say ‘childhood home’ loosely as Harry only spent a year there, but it is where he witnessed the death of his parents and gained that lightning scar. Now you can feel the strength of Lily’s love and be at the place it all started: Godric’s Hollow. Staying here is likely better than staying at Harry’s other home, Privet Drive. Located in Lavenham, England, the medieval village has over 300 protected heritage properties, with De Vere House being located at the centre of the village. They provide a full English breakfast, WiFi, TV, a log fire, and a courtyard garden. Make sure you bring the books and the films for a full-blown Harry Potter marathon while you’re here. Book here.

The Italian Villa In Normal People Airbnb Who hasn’t been obsessed with Normal People since it aired on BBC last year? The beautiful love story between Connell and Marianne, with enough angst to last us a lifetime, based on the iconic Sally Rooney novel, sees them visit an Italian villa – a turning point in Connell and Marianne’s relationship. Now you yourself can stay in the Normal People villa, which will fit six guests and has access to a beautiful swimming pool. Fans of the show will remember the villa from the show and will love the opportunity to have their own love story. Book here.

Villanelle’s Lair In Killing Eve Airbnb In season three of Killing Eve, the iconic assassin Villanelle stays in a killer (pardon the pun) apartment that is decorated in a distinctive and gorgeous way. The apartment, named Casa Ramos, is located in Barcelona about ten minutes away from Gaudi’s Park Güell. It has Catalan Art Nouveau vibes and will definitely be the perfect place for a re-watch of the cat-and-mouse game Eve and Villanelle have going. Book here.

Tim’s Childhood Home In About Time One of the greatest love stories of all time... and no I’m not talking about Romeo and Juliet, I’m talking about About Time. You’ve got time travel, you’ve got love, you’ve got Rachel McAdams - what’s not to like? The beach house where Tim visits his dad one last time using his powers is available to rent so that a whole group of you can watch the heartbreaking film in a stunning location – make sure you bring tissues! Book here.