Raheem Sterling And His Fiancé Have Big Post-Pandemic Wedding Plans

Described as England’s “spark”, Raheem Sterling has certainly made his presence known in this summer’s Euros. The England and Man City player has scored three goals for his country in the Euros so far, and some say is set to be named the tournament’s best player. There’s no doubting Sterling’s calibre as a player, and he’s clearly a family man too, with solid backing throughout from his fiancé Paige Milian. So, how did the couple meet?

When Sterling was 10 years old, he signed to Queen Park Rangers (QPR), which led to him being scouted five years later by Liverpool FC, in 2010. While playing for QPR, he met Milian, who was working at JD Sports at the time, according to The Sun.

Sterling and Milian dated for a couple of years, but are reported to have split in 2012. Following this, Sterling had another relationship and his first child, a daughter called Melody Rose. However, after he split from Melody Rose’s mother, Sterling and Milian got back together in 2015. This was the same year he signed to Manchester City, and the couple moved into their £3.5 million home in Cheshire.

In 2017, Raheem and Milian welcomed their first child – a son called Thiago. The footballer then proposed to Milian in 2018, and a year after their second son Thai-Cruz was born. As well as being a mum, Milian is a qualified accountant, and owns her own real estate company.

The couple do plan to marry, but their wedding has reportedly been pushed back due to COVID. "Paige is a very good influence on Raheem, gets on very well with his mum, and is a great mother," a source told The Sun, adding that the couple plan to get married either in the UK or Jamaica, where Sterling was born.

Sterling and Milian have kept their relationship relatively quiet, hence there’s been little press, but they do share their family life on social media. Milian is very active on Instagram, and regularly posts pictures of Sterling and their children to her 80K+ followers. Sterling also posts pics of his family from time to time, including this adorable promotional video for H&M in 2019.

And, following England’s win last week, Milian posted a heartfelt tribute to Sterling, from the whole family, saying just how proud they are of their “#boyfrombrent”.