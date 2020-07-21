The latest in mind-boggling celeb connections? Drake and Maya Jama. Yes, the rapper gave a shoutout to the UK presenter on his new track with Headie One "Only You Freestyle" Granted it's only one line, but Drake does call the presenter a "sweet one". So how do Maya Jama and Drake know each other?

Social media is certainly gripped by the mention, or rather by its potential to spark a feud between Drake and Stormzy. As entertainment news site HITC points out, Jama and Stormzy dated for four years before ending their relationship in 2019. Stormzy has previously spoken positively about Drake, calling him: "a f*cking massive, gargantuan artist, and an incredible artist as well" in an interview with Charlemaine Tha God. But with this new mention by Drake, rap fans think a new rivalry could be about to start.

Well, it hasn't happened yet. Stormzy is yet to respond and Jama hasn't reacted to the mention either. The song dropped on Monday (July 20), and Jama did post shortly after on her Insta story but it had nothing to do with the track. The presenter is currently vacaying in Ibiza, and shared some snaps from the island.

Although looking back on the presenter's social media, it seems like she is a fan of Drake. Back in 2019, she quoted one of the rapper's lyrics in a tweet: "Said it before and Drake said it before that 'Jealousy is just love and hate at the same time' and that is facts." Even further back in 2017, she tweeted in reaction to something "lol there's a drake lyric for this."

Whether the two actually know each other remains to be seen, but it's clear that they're both aware of one another.