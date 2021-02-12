Lara Jean & Peter Kavinsky Face Some Big Relationship Challenges In To All The Boys 3

With the arrival of Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before: Always and Forever comes the end of the much-beloved trilogy. Typical of almost any teen romance, Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) haven't had the smoothest time maintaining their relationship, but they've only come out all the stronger. But how does the saga end? Warning, major spoilers ahead for the To All The Boys trilogy.

Where last we left off in P.S. I Still Love You (2020), Lara Jean and Peter were caught up in a love triangle. Ultimately, they wind up in each others' arms again by the end of the film, all the more certain their love is real — that is, until the next time we see them in Always and Forever.

As fans may very well know, Always and Forever is based on the third installment to author Jenny Han's To All the Boys book trilogy, titled Always and Forever, Lara Jean. In it, both Lara Jean and Peter are closer than ever, but their conflicting thoughts about what to do and where to go after their imminent high school graduation tests how far they're each willing to go to maintain their relationship.

Initially, they both plan on attending Stanford, their dream college. (However, in the books they both plan on attending University of Virginia.) While Peter easily gets in on a scholarship, Lara Jean doesn't. And while Lara Jean does get in to UC Berkeley (William & Mary in the book), another college not far from Stanford that would allow them to still see each other. However, Lara Jean also gets into another school she realizes she really wants to attend: NYU. (Again, it's another college in the book: University of North Carolina.) Lara Jean is suddenly forced to make a decision: go to Berkeley to stay close to Peter or leave and attend NYU.

While Lara Jean's decision to NYU initially leads the two to breakup — on prom night, no less — by the end of both the book and film they decide to stay together. (The book also features a subplot where Peter's mother asks Lara Jean to breakup with Peter so he won't follow her to UNC, however that story line isn't featured in the film.)

The two reunite at Lara Jean's father's wedding and the final scene shows a happy Lara Jean FaceTiming with Peter from her new college dorm room — looking out on New York City, confident their relationship will stand the test of distance.