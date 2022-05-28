Everything You Probably Didn't Know About Queen Elizabeth's 12 Great-Grandchildren

Having been a doting grandmother to her eight grandchildren, Queen Elizabeth’s love for her ever expanding family hasn’t gone unnoticed. Prince William once explained how “having this figurehead, having this stability above me, has been incredible,” while Prince Harry has expressed an overwhelming amount of pride for what the Queen has achieved both as a grandmother and a monarch.

And the love Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren share for her has definitely been passed on to the next generation. There’s certainly never a dull moment when it comes to her great-grandchildren, especially since the monarch welcomed three new members to her ever-growing family in 2021. As one royal expert noted to the Express, the Queen “has often looked at her happiest when surrounded by her great-grandchildren,” whether that’s posing for official photographs or attending royal events with them.

While some of her great-grandchildren have been in the spotlight more than others – especially Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – they are all beginning to find their place in the royal family under the watchful eye of their great-grandmother. Some may be growing up outside of the royal bubble (most notably, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor) but it’s clear that all hold a special place in the monarch’s heart.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren.

Savannah Phillips Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Age: 11 Parents: Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly Official Title: N/A Trivia: Savannah is the oldest great-grandchild, and is remembered for hushing Prince George during the National Anthem at Trooping the Colour. The day after, she was spotted playfully pushing her younger cousin down a hill when he tried to sit next to her at a charity polo match. Clearly, Savannah shares a strong and mischievous bond with her cousin, making him giggle at her trumpet impression during Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding. She also fixed Princess Charlotte’s fringe during the carriage procession.

Isla Phillips Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Age: 10 Parents: Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly Official Title: N/A Trivia: Being only a year younger than Savannah, Isla and her sister are often photographed together resulting in adorable moments like when Savannah gave her a piggyback ride at the 2019 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. They were also flower girls at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Prince George The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock Age: 8 Parents: Prince William and Kate Middleton Official Title: His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge Trivia: Third in line to the throne, Prince George was welcomed into the world with 21-gun salutes in Bermuda and New Zealand. George’s first royal tour was through the Pacific Ocean island, as well as Australia. He has seven godparents, including close friend of Princess Diana Julia Samuel and Prince William’s cousin Zara Tindall. According to William, George loves to dance just like his late grandmother. He’s also a big fan of football, and was spotted having the time of his life with William and Kate at the Euro Final in 2020.

Mia Tindall Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Age: 8 Parents: Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall Official Title: N/A Trivia: Mia captured the nations hearts when the official portrait for the Queen’s 90th birthday was released. In it, she can be seen holding her great-grandmother’s handbag. Mike Tindall said his daughter was being “a bit naughty” while the photo was being taken, so the Queen told Mia to hold the handbag as a distraction. “It just turned out to be the right photo at the right time and it will be something we’ll always cherish, I think,” Tindall told Good Morning Britain. It seems as though Mia is particularly fond Charlotte, when she was spotted waving at her younger cousin during a memorial service for their great-grandfather in March 2022.

Princess Charlotte THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Age: 7 Parents: Prince William and Kate Middleton Official Title: Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Trivia: Charlotte benefited from the Succession of the Crown Act 2013 as the first female royal to keep her position in line to the throne despite having an older brother. She remains fourth in line to the throne, and has consistently entertained her family and the public with her vibrant personality. When she was three-years-old, she said “you’re not coming” to photographers waiting outside St James’s Palace for Prince Louis’s christening. A year later, she was seen poking her tongue out at her grandfather Michael Middleton, according to Hello. She’s also known for her enthusiastic waving, which she has done on multiple occasions – most notably during weddings.

Prince Louis Duchess of Cambridge/WPA Pool/Shutterstock Age: 4 Parents: Prince William and Kate Middleton Official Title: His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge Trivia: Louis is fifth in line to the throne and attends a nursery near Kensington Palace. He met David Attenborough alongside his siblings in September 2020 and attended a red carpet performance for a pantomime held to thank key workers at the London Palladium. Kate Middleton has shared Louis’s hobby of riding his scooter, expressing how she often “can’t keep up with him.” He also loves riding his bike, as evidenced in an official photo of Louis on his first day of school. Louis is very close with his grandfather Prince Charles, with Clarence House sharing an adorable photo of the pair in celebration of his second birthday.

Lena Tindall David Hartley/Shutterstock Age: 3 Parents: Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall Official Title: N/A Trivia: In a photo released ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, a two-month-old Lena could be seen being held by her cousin Isla. Lena has a close relationship with her cousin Savannah, and are often spotted together at events. Prince Harry is reportedly Lena’s godfather, but this has never officially been confirmed.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor Sussex Royal/Instagram Age: 2 Parents: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Official Title: N/A Trivia: Archie accompanied his parents on their royal tour of Africa when he was four-months-old, where he was introduced to Archbishop Desmond Tutu. While he doesn’t have any royal titles, he is seventh in line to the throne. Archie has a “cheeky” personality according to Harry. “I always try and keep that,” he told broadcaster Hoda Kotb. “I think that the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive.” As for what Archie wants to be when he’s older, Harry has said that “some days it’s an astronaut. Other days it’s a pilot. A helicopter pilot, obviously.” He went on to say that he reminds his son “that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most.”

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank Instagram Age: 1 Parents: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Official Title: N/A Trivia: Princess Eugenie likes to share pictures of her son on social media, with one in particular highlighting the nickname she’s given her son – Augie. “You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave,” she wrote in celebration of his first birthday. “You have made us very proud. We love you!”

Lucas Philip Tindall Joe Giddens - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Age: 1 Parents: Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall Official Title: N/A Trivia: Lucas’ dad Mike has spoken openly about how he wanted a son, who was recently pictured for the first time. Zara’s friend Dolly helped deliver the baby as the couple weren’t able to make it to the hospital and Zara had to give birth on the bathroom floor.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor Alexi Lubomirski/Instagram Age: 11 months Parents: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Official Title: N/A Trivia: Born in California, Lilibet has both American and British citizenship. The first photo of the young royal was released to the public in December 2021 as a Christmas card from her parents, in which they referred to her as Lili. While many believe this name is a reference to a nickname given to Queen Elizabeth in her younger years, Romper notes that it could also be linked to Meghan’s mother Doria, who gave her daughter the nickname ‘Flower’ when she was a child.

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi Edo Mapelli Mozzi/Instagram Age: 7 months Parents: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Official Title: N/A Trivia: Sienna is the youngest of the bunch, and has a half brother from her dad’s previous relationship. According to a family friend, Sienna’s name honours Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson. Her middle name is Elizabeth, in honour of her great-grandmother.