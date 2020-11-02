Here's What It Costs To Charter The Below Deck Season 8 Yacht

The same yacht used in Season 6 of Below Deck is back for Season 8, and yes, it's still just as expensive to charter the My Seanna. The luxurious vessel boasts six cabins for 12 guests as well as numerous amenities including a helipad, on-deck hot tub, movie theater, gym, and beach club, according to the yacht booking company Yacht Charter Fleet. Guests can also explore the ocean with the included wave runners, wakeboard, water trampoline, or snorkeling equipment.

All of that fun will cost you. Yacht Charter Fleet reports that during the summer, chartering My Seanna can run anywhere from $338,000 to $395,000 per week. Winter rates are a bit lower, running between $294,000 and $392,000. The ship sails the Caribbean making stops in the Bahamas in the summer as well as Saint Martin, St. Barts, Antigua, and the Virgin Islands in the winter. The whole yacht is also for sale for $26.5 million for anyone who wants to have it for themselves.

The ship was originally built in 2000 but was renovated in 2014 to add 25 extra feet to the decks, per MegaYacht News. That's the version fans saw in Below Deck Season 6 and will see again in Season 8. This time, it's being captained by Lee Rosbach, who's a big fan of the ship. "Can't go wrong there, I love that boat," he said last year when the My Seanna charter season opened.

Last year, the yacht was being chartered with a 35% discount. That rate is no longer available, but those willing to go on Below Deck may be able to spend a little less. When Below Deck: Mediterranean Season 2 was in production, a casting announcement said that the show was booking groups of guests for a significant charter discount. Instead of paying upwards of $100,000, the trip cost $55,000 for five people, working out to $11,000 each. That only included three days on the yacht, but guests also got to stay in a five-star hotel in Croatia for two days and all their airfare was covered.

So if you happen to have $50,000 lying, keep an eye on the Bravo casting page. Otherwise, tune in to Below Deck to see all of the drama unfold from the comfort of your couch.