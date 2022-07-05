Big Brother, the CBS reality competition show where people from different backgrounds are isolated in a house and their every move is continuously recorded, first premiered in 2000 and is coming back for its 24th season on July 6. If you’ve ever wondered how to become a contestant on the show and win the grand prize of $750,000, you’re in luck: the show is still accepting applications for the new season.

The official casting website has an open call for online applications and asks that anyone interested in applying do so via the website instead of waiting for an in-person casting event. “Although we are hopeful that in the future we will be able to hold open calls around the country, it is important that every person complete an online application in case this is not possible,” the website says. “Please check back regularly in case this changes and you are able to meet one of our team in person at an event near your home town.”

So what’s required for the online application? First of all, you have to be at least 21 years old and a citizen of the United States. The online form asks for location, appearance, and relationship data along with links to social media accounts. Have a photo and a video of yourself ready as well — applicants are encouraged to finish the application in one sitting.

Finalists will be required to travel to Los Angeles for one week, and if selected, participants must be willing to live in the Big Brother house in Los Angeles for approximately 100 days and live with “a dozen strangers where you will have little or no privacy.” Politicians or those seeking public office are unable to apply unless your candidacy occurs after the initial broadcast of the show.

The show’s casting director Jesse Tannenbaum also recorded a helpful video that outlines his recipe for a successful application. Some of his pointers include: submitting an actual audition video of you speaking directly to the camera (aka don’t take the lazy route and repurpose an old TikTok video); don’t use filters on your video (Tannenbaum encourages applicants to “be confident in who you are and comfortable in your own skin”); and show your personality!

The application guidelines specify that participants should be in “excellent” physical health as well, which will be supported by a Medical History Form. It goes without saying that applicants should also be in good mental health given the invasive nature of the show; the casting website expounds on this with their final mission statement: “The Producers are looking for a dynamic group of individuals who are articulate, interesting and exhibit enthusiasm for the project as well as a willingness to share their most private thoughts in an open forum of strangers. This group of individuals, while meeting the technical requirements of the program, must also have sufficient physical, psychological, and mental capacity to endure approximately 100 days in a monitored house under extraordinary conditions.”

Applications are currently open with no deadline, but as the new season is airing within the month, get your applications in sooner than later. Good luck on your quest to become the next HouseGuest!