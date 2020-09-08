There's A Derry Girls Book Coming Out Just In Time For Your Xmas Lists

Derry Girls fans have been missing the antics of Orla, Clare, Michelle, and Erin – and "the wee English fella, Dylan– this year. The pandemic put a pause on the filming of the third series, but you might be able to get your Derry Girls fix sooner than we first thought. Erins Diary: An Official Derry Girls Handbook is out in Nov. 2020, revealed Saoirse Monica Jackson, who of course plays Erin Quinn.

he Derry Girls Handbook is just as hilarious as you'd expect, and is written from Erin's point of view. In it, she divulges all the real craic on Sister Michael, her family, and – of course – boys. Written by show creator Lisa McGee, it promises to tie in all the action from the series with some extras added in, including doodles, newspaper clippings, her school reports.

Sharing the news via Instagram, Saoirse Monica Jackson wrote: “‘Is that my Diary???’ Erin's Diary is out in November and you should really read it or she’ll be absolutely raging at you.”

As the synopsis reads: “Erin has troubles of her own, like the fact that the boy she’s in love with (actually in LOVE with) doesn’t know she exists. Or that her Ma and Aunt Sarah make her include her weirdo cousin Orla in everything she does. Or that head teacher Sister Michael refuses to acknowledge Erin as a literary genius. Not to mention the fact that her second best friend has ALMOST had sex, whereas Erin’s never even kissed anyone yet. These are Erin’s Troubles.”

Fans will be able to buy Erin’s Diary from Nov. 12 2020, but you can pre-order it now to ensure you’re the first to get the lowdown. You may be missing Derry Girls but as writer McGee said: “the book will reveal some new information about old events, as well as some brand new antics from Erin and the gang – hopefully it will keep fans laughing until series three hits the screen.”