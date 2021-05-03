How To Follow The Drag Race Down Under Queens Outside The Werk Room

Start your engines Drag Race fans and get ready to say “g’day” to a glittering lineup of Australia and New Zealand’s finest queens. Yes, the groundbreaking reality franchise is heading Down Under for the first time ever, and with Mama Ru overseeing proceedings, ten Aussie and Kiwi queens will battle it for the coveted title of Down Under's First Drag Superstar. If you’re wondering how to follow the queens of Drag Race Down Under to discover more about the spin off’s sickening competitors, you’ve come to the right place, and below you can find all the Instagram handles for Ru’s latest batch of girls.

As mentioned, the queen of drag herself, RuPaul, will front the latest addition to the Drag Race universe. Per the BBC, Mother Ru will be joined on the panel by close-friend and longtime co-star, Michelle Visage, as well as Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson.

As for the guest star department, Drag Race Down Under certainly doesn’t disappoint, and fans can expect appearances from the likes of Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi, and – deep breaths everyone – legendary showbiz sisters Kylie and Dannii Minogue.

Here in the UK, the new eight-part series will get underway on Sunday, May 2 on BBC iPlayer but, before then, get to know the cast of Drag Race Down Under below.

Karen From Finance Melbourne’s Karen From Finance is one of the best-known drag acts in all of Australia, and this corporate queen has wowed audiences around the globe with her unique performance style. But will her already established act translate well in the heat of fierce competition? Follow Karen From Finance here.

Anita Wigl'it The unofficial queen of Auckland is the co-owner of of Caluzzi Cabaret and Pheonix Cabaret. Over the past decade, Anita has proven herself a force to be reckoned with, winning both Vancouver's next top Drag Superstar and Drag Entertainer of the year back in 2013. Can she strut her way to victory on the Drag Race mainstage? We’ll have to wait and see. Follow Anita Wigl’it here.

Kita Mean Kita is another co-owner of Caluzzi Cabaret and Pheonix Cabaret and has hosted two series of TVNZ's House of Drag. Plus Kita is currently the resident Drag Queen at Family Bar and Club. With over a decade of experience “tucked away,” Kita is sure to have her eye firmly on the prize. Follow Kita Mean here.

Art Simone Art Simone is a well-known face on the Australian drag scene, so much so, that she was selected to represent her home nation at the world's biggest drag convention, RuPaul's DragCon — and she’s no doubt hoping to attend next year’s convention as the first-ever Drag Race Down Under champion. Follow Art Simone here.

Coco Jumbo Sydney's own Coco Jumbo has worked with the likes of Absolutely Fabulous' Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, and Eurovision superstar Conchita Wurst. But, will her impressive resumé be enough to secure the Drag Race crown? Follow Coco Jumbo here.

Elektra Shock New Zealand’s Elektra Shock is no stranger to competition and she previously finished as runner up in the second season of TVNZ’s House of Drag. Will Elektra’s experience in this field give her a head start on Drag Race Down Under? I guess we’ll find out soon. Follow Elektra Shock here.

Etcetera Etcetera At just 22 years of age, Etcetera Etcetera has already made quite the impression on Sydney’s vibrant drag scene, and can often be found strutting her stuff at one of the city’s most iconic venues, The Imperial Erskineville. Will Etcetera’s renowned mix of aesthetic and activism be enough to impress Mama Ru? Follow Etcetera Etcetera here.

Jojo Zaho JoJo Zaho was created as a political response to a council member stating that homosexuality is not part of the Indigenous culture back in 2015, Entertainment Weekly reports, and this proud Indigenous queen has since gone on to become one of New South Wales’ leading drag performers. But how will Jojo’s talents fare in the infamous Werk Room? Follow JoJo Zaho here.

Maxi Shield Maxi has been doing drag for almost 23 years and runs a much-loved event called "Drag Storytime," where drag artists read stories to children to promote a message of inclusion. Maxi won Entertainer of the Year at the Drag Industry Variety Awards in 2015 has been named Madonna's National Hostess for her Australian Rebel Heart Tour. In other words, she’s one to watch. Follow Maxi Shield here.