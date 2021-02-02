Since siblings Leanne and Steve Ford began transforming homes on HGTV's Restored by the Fords, they've experienced a boom in client inquiries. But believe it or not, there are still a couple of ways you could potentially hire the talented duo, especially if you're in the Pittsburgh area.

Beginning Feb. 2, Restored by the Fords will become Home Again With the Fords — a show that features the same awesome transformations with a new focus on families' returns to their Steel City roots. The narrowed theme comes after Leanne's decision to move back to the area after selling her family's Los Angeles home at the start of the pandemic. “I remember when I moved out of Pittsburgh and I was like, I don’t think I’ll be coming back,” Leanne told Pennsylvania's Tribune-Review. “Yet here I am, back in town.”

The families on the new season, which Leanne and Steve are calling "Season 3-1," were recruited in different ways. The show's production company put out an area casting call, but word of mouth had the biggest impact. According to the Tribune-Review, one featured couple contacted Leanne about their home on Instagram a year ago. “It’s very much the Pittsburgh connections,” she said.

That said, if you live near Pittsburgh, or know someone who does, and your house needs some Ford-made magic, it may be worth reaching out. You could shoot your shot and DM Leanne on Instagram or, if you prefer a more traditional inquiry, the contact form on her website is open — just know that filling it out doesn't promise a response.

"Because of our schedule, and our sanity ;), we have to be selective of the projects we are taking on," Leanne writes on the form. "If your house is magical, unique, special or NEEDS to be these things then you are who we want to talk to!"

Other criteria listed include needing work done on "most of the house" so they can "create an impact for you," plus a willingness willing to give up control. Ultimately, their goal is to create a home you'll love, because that's when they believe "the rest of your life changes for the better."