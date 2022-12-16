You Might Have To Wait Awhile To Stream Avatar: The Way Of Water

Director James Cameron broke his own box office records for Titanic when the original Avatar was released in 2010. Over a decade later, Avatar: Way Of The Water is expected to also draw millions of people worldwide to theaters over the 2022 holiday season. It will also likely be watched by even more people and much, much differently than the original film was, given the multitude of streaming services available now that didn’t exist back then.

Avatar 2 is the first of an expected four sequels to come, and this one in particular takes place in another region of Pandora years after the events of the original — instead of the jungles of Omaticaya, the drama takes place by the ocean (it is the way of the water, after all) with the Metkayina people. Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington reprise their roles as Neytiri and Jake, respectively; they’re now the clan leaders with a full family, including an adopted daughter played by Sigourney Weaver.

There’s a lot to catch up on. So much so, in fact, that Cameron gave Worthington a script he called Avatar 1.5 that filled in some of the events between the films for him to read up on before filming Avatar 2. “I said, ‘When do we shoot this one? Because this is amazing.’” Worthington told Collider of receiving the script from Cameron. “He goes, ‘No, no. That's just something I wrote over the past year to give you his backstory.’ And then I lent it to Zoe.”

When Will Avatar 2 Be Available To Stream?

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on December 16, 2022, and because it is a Disney property, it will likely eventually be able to stream exclusively on Disney+ at a later date. That means it won’t be on HBO Max (they stream only Warner Bros. content for now) or Netflix anytime soon. It also might be some time before the movie hits Disney+, as the service typically releases movies to stream about 45 days after the theatrical release. However, if Avatar: The Way of Water ends up being a huge box office success like the original, which stayed in theaters for almost a year, Disney could delay its streaming release even further.

That being said, if you want to refresh your memory abut the ongoing war in the fictional land of Pandora, you can stream Avatar on Disney+, Amazon, or YouTube.

What Are Critics Saying About Avatar: The Way Of Water?

When the first Avatar film was released, it was met with skepticism despite its wide box office appeal. Brian Lowry at CNN thinks that people shouldn’t wait to stream the sequel and should instead head to a theater to bask in its cinematic glory. “Ultimately, though, The Way of Water melts away any skepticism that it might be too late or too long in its return to Pandora. For a franchise that popularized the line ‘I see you,’ the director has created a sequel that truly deserves to be seen, not from the comfort of the couch, but on the biggest screen you can find.”

Indiewire called it a “staggering improvement” from the original, while the Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw was unmoved by the visual effects and the story overall. “The submarine world of this film is, in its way, its chief character and its whole point. The move from land- to sea-based existence is the way a new film was created,” he wrote. “But the sea world is imagined with a lot of cliche. Frankly, there isn’t a single interesting visual image and the whole thing has the non-briny smell of a MacBook Pro. Finding Nemo was more vivid. And what do we find aside from the high-tech visual superstructure? The floatingly bland plot is like a children’s story without the humour; a YA story without the emotional wound; an action thriller without the hard edge of real excitement.”

Given the disparity among the reviews, it’s worth seeing for yourself, in theaters, or streaming next year.

