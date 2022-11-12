Four years after the original Black Panther hit screens, becoming one of Marvel Studios’ most successful and acclaimed movies ever, the sequel has finally arrived. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever picks up with Wakanda’s heroes as they grapple with the death of their leader, T’Challa — the character once played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

With T’Challa gone, a group of women — Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) — share the spotlight. Together, they face off against a new threat: the people of Talokan, led by their demigod king, Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía).

But how can fans watch the film at home? Below, how to stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever available to stream?

Unfortunately, at the moment, the only way to see the new Black Panther film is to head to the theaters — but it won’t be that way for too long. The movie will arrive on Disney+ at some point in the next few months, and it will also become available to rent or purchase on VoD platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and more.

Disney hasn’t yet announced when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will make its Disney+ premiere. Recently, though, Marvel movies have debuted on Disney+ about a couple of months after hitting theaters. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, for example, landed on Disney+ on June 22, just a month and a half after its May 6 theatrical premiere; while Thor: Love and Thunder hit Disney+ on Sept. 8, two months after it bowed in theaters on July 8.

What are critics saying about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Reviews so far have been largely positive, if not effusive, earning the film a respectable 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing. The New York Times’ A.O. Scott called it, “A Marvel movie, for sure. But a pretty interesting one, partly because it’s also a Ryan Coogler film.” And while Slate’s Dana Stevens acknowledged that it wasn’t perfect, she added, “To a much greater degree than I would have thought possible, Wakanda Forever is a gajillion-dollar comic-book blockbuster about something as complex and interior as the act of female mourning, split among at least four different strong woman protagonists.” Vulture’s Angelica Jade Bastién was less impressed, writing, “Regrettably, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tries to do so many things that it comes across as threadbare and pallid — less a failure of imagination and more of circumstance, time, and narrative constraints.”