Ever since Robert Eggers’ unsettling film The Witch hit the big screen, film fans have known they can rely on A24 for off-beat horror flicks. From Hereditary and Midsommar to Green Room and Saint Maud, the indie distributor has made a name for itself as a curator of the most interesting and distinctive horror movies being released today. Its newest offering, Bodies Bodies Bodies, is another installment in this growing pantheon.

Directed by veteran Dutch actor Halina Reijn and based on a short story written by Kristen Roupenian — of “Cat Person” viral fame — the film features a murderer’s row of Gen Z actors, including Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Maria Bakalova (Borat 2), Myha’la Herrold (Industry), and Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), who are trapped at a vacation home during a hurricane. (Lee Pace, representing the older generation, is also present.) The group begins playing games to pass the time… which quickly turn murderous.

Reijn is mainly known in her home country as an interpreter of serious theater, and she was eager to take the opportunity to have some bloody fun with Bodies Bodies Bodies. “My whole whole life has been Hedda Gabler, The Taming of the Shrew,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘Can I please have some f---ing [sic] fun?’” But her theatrical training paid off, too. “I’m obsessed with power and sexuality in a pressure-cooker environment,” she explained to IndieWire. “With all those classical works, we turned them into modern pieces. And we basically treated [this] almost as if it was a Chekhov play.” Just with a lot more blood.

So when can audiences watch the film at home? Below, where to stream Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Is Bodies Bodies Bodies available on streaming?

As of now, the only way to see Bodies Bodies Bodies is on the big screen. The film was released on August 5, so if you’re eager to see it, make sure to purchase a ticket sometime in the next few weeks.

For the past year-and-a-half, studios have generally made their movies available for home rental around three months after their theatrical release, which means Bodies Bodies Bodies will likely hit VOD rental platforms in early October — think Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV, and others.

A24 doesn’t have its own streaming network, like Warner Brothers (with HBO Max) or Disney (with Disney+ and Hulu), so until A24 makes an announcement, it’s impossible to know where and when Bodies Bodies Bodies will make its streaming premiere. Also, depending on how the movie does at the box office, it may be available at home sooner than expected — or stay in theaters longer.

Bustle will update this story as more information becomes available.