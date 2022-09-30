For aficionados of romantic comedies, Bros is a major event. The film, which stars and was co-written by Billy Eichner, focuses on a same-sex couple — a subject that’s still relatively uncommon in movies made by major studios. (Other recent examples include Fire Island and Happiest Season, both of which premiered on Hulu.) In addition to stars Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, who play the central couple, Bros also features an almost exclusively queer cast — a first for mainstream Hollywood. “We’ve all had challenges and are bonded by that,” Eichner told The Wrap of the film’s cast. “And they’re hilarious… What we discovered is that there are so many hilarious, profoundly talented, openly LGBTQ+ performers out there who’ve never been given an opportunity to shine in a movie of this scale.”

But Bros isn’t only worthy of note because it’s inclusive. The mere fact that a big, splashy romantic comedy is getting a wide theatrical release and a lot of attention should excite fans of the genre. In recent years, Hollywood has deprioritized rom-coms, instead focusing on superhero flicks and other action franchises. But Bros has the makings of an event film. Hopefully, it can remind people how much fun it is to see a hilarious comedy in a theater full of people who are all laughing at the same jokes.

But heading to the theater isn’t for everyone. So how can audiences watch the movie at home? Below, how to stream Bros.

Is Bros available to stream?

As of now, Bros is not available on streaming. Recently, romantic comedies have appeared more often on streaming platforms (like Hulu and Netflix) than in theaters, and Universal Pictures, which is releasing Bros, is aiming to change that trend with this movie.

For now, the only way to watch it is to go to a movie theater. It’s safe to assume, though, that the film will make its way to Universal’s streaming service, Peacock, 45 to 60 days after its Sept. 30 release — so, as early as mid-November. Around that time, viewers can expect to see the film show up on a range of video-on-demand platforms for rental as well, such as Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu.

What are critics saying about Bros?

So far, reviews have been largely favorable, earning the film a score of 95% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt praised the “sweet, sharp movie,” while The New York Times’ Amy Nicholson notes that the film achieves its aim of charming audiences “with a spirited, corny facsimile of life.” Writes the Washington Post’s Ann Hornaday, “like any successful comedy — or movie, for that matter — Bros succeeds in its specificity: in this case, gay life and culture that are brimming with foibles, contradictions, triumphs and failures just waiting to be mined for comic gold.”