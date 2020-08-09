How To Stream Shark Week 2020

April's Shark Week in a Weekend was only the beginning of Discovery Channel's Shark Week 2020 lineup. The programming officially kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. ET and runs through Aug. 16 with dozens of new shark-related specials. With titles like ShaqAttack featuring Shaquille O'Neal and Tiger Shark King on the schedule, you're going to want to figure out how to stream Shark Week ahead of time. Thankfully, there are plenty of options.

The most direct way to stream the Discovery Channel is via Discovery GO, either online or after downloading the app. However, you have to have a cable TV provider login to watch. The next best route is to choose a streaming service and sign up for a free trial if you don't already pay for one. Hulu + Live TV offers a one-week free trial that includes the Discovery Channel, as does Philo, fuboTV, and AT&T TV Now. Additionally, YouTube TV is offering two weeks free after signing up (ending on Aug. 16), or you can purchase Sling TV with Discovery Channel and get the first month for $20 and watch free for three days.

See the full Shark Week 2020 schedule here.