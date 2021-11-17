So, When Exactly Can We Watch The Harry Potter Reunion In The UK?

And just like magic, the cast of Harry Potter are preparing to “return to Hogwarts” to celebrate twenty years of the iconic film franchise. For the first time ever, on January 1, 2022, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and the rest of the star cast will appear on HBO Max Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts.

Following in the footsteps of the recent Friends: The Reunion special, the Harry Potter reunion promises to tell “an enchanting making-of story” with in-depth interviews and cast conversations” as well as understanding what makes the globally successful films so bewitching all these years later. Earlier this week, HBO Max confirmed the one-off special will stream on New Year’s Day “as the clock strikes midnight”, however, viewers are keen to know how to watch the Harry Potter Reunion in the UK.

HBO has not yet confirmed when the Harry Potter Reunion will be available to stream in the UK. However, it’s hoped, much like the Friends: The Reunion, it’ll be able to stream on Sky Atlantic, Sky Hub, and NOW. (I will keep you updated the second I hear more.)

Given the cherished franchise's long and enduring popularity with fans worldwide — and the fact all the starring actors are British — it’s safe to say UK fans wouldn’t even let platform 13 3/4’s stop them from watching the Harry Potter special.

Based on the hit YA books by J.K Rowling, the first Harry Potter film, The Philosopher's Stone debuted in 2001, with the final film, Happy Potter and the Deathly Hallows released in 2011. HBO has yet to confirm whether the author will be attending the reunion.

HBO Max released a short trailer for the upcoming reunion earlier this week (Nov. 16), featuring classic film footage of the film’s star actors, including Harry Potter himself Daniel Radcliffe who first starred in the movies aged 11.

Emma Watson, who also played talented young witch Hermione Granger from the age of 11, posted an emotional tribute to the films and fellow stars to her Instagram page.

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favourite fictional character of all time,” she wrote in the lengthy post, along with a classic childhood photo of Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe.

“I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people,” she added, also thanking the “Potterhead” fans for their support “well after the last chapter closed.”

Ahead of its release, HBO Max has continued to tease to the reunion special, which, per Radio Times, will also see appearances from Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Ian Hart, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch.