Jono McLeod’s My Old School unpicks the bizarre true story of a young Scotsman who managed to enroll as a teenager at his old high school. What is described as an “unconventional documentary” by The Hollywood Reporter features a combination of live-action performances, audio recordings, animated segments. and interviews with those who were directly involved. The film has already generated a significant amount of buzz ahead of its UK release. If you’re curious to see what all the fuss is about, find out how to watch My Old School in the UK below.

How To Watch My Old School In The UK

My Old School debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival back in January to rave reviews. On March 3 the film had its European premiere during this year’s Glasgow Film Festival.

As for where you can watch My Old School in the UK, the documentary doesn’t appear to be available in cinemas or on any streaming platforms as of yet. However, that is likely to change, and we will update with any new information regarding the film’s release as soon as possible.

What’s The Plot Of My Old School

This jaw-dropping documentary-drama tells the unbelievable true story of Brandon Lee, who, in 1993, enrolled at the prestigious Bearsden Academy in Glasgow. It wasn’t long before Brandon got in with the popular crowd and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. Although, Brandon was noticeably different from his 16-year-old peers, and the shocking truth about his real identity eventually came to light.

The hybrid documentary is directed by filmmaker Jono McLeod, who himself attended Bearsden Academy and returned to his old school to delve into the experiences of fellow former pupils and teachers who lived through the Brandon Lee saga.

Who’s In The Cast Of My Old School

Star of the stage and screen Alan Cumming leads the cast of My Old School, dramatising the real-life audio recordings of Lee with some expert lip-syncing.

Meanwhile, archive footage and cartoon segments are used to depict the stories of those who chose not to particapte in the film or have since passed away. These animated sequences are voiced by Lulu, Clare Grogan, and Joe McFadden.

As mentioned, former pupils and teachers of Glasgow’s Bearsden Academy also appear in the documentary, whose stories are also presented through animations.

Discussing some of his intentions behind the film, My Old School director McLeod revealed that he “wanted to get a broad picture of what really happened back then.” In a conversation with The Scotsman, he continued, “I think we all had a muddied idea. The film is as close as I could get to a version of the truth by getting 30-plus people together to try to figure out what the hell happened.”