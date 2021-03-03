How To Watch The New Real World: New York Reunion Show

The cast of Real World: New York is moving back in together. Paramount+'s new series, The Real World Homecoming, reunites the show's seven original cast members in the same apartment they first shared 30 years ago. The series was a smart get for Paramount+, because it's likely to drive a lot of Real World fans to the new streaming site. But there's one notable way to watch Real World Homecoming without buying a Paramount+ subscription.

According to the CBS site, anyone who already has a CBS All Access subscription will automatically be transferred to Paramount+ when the streaming site launches on March 4, because Paramount+ is replacing CBS All Access. Users won't even have to download a new app or change their password; everything will be smoothly transferred over when Paramount+ goes live. Subscribers will still have access to the regular CBS and CBS All Access content, but will also get Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, and MTV content plus movies from Paramount Pictures.

If you don't already have a CBS All Access account, you can sign up for Paramount+ with a limited commercial account for $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. A commercial-free account runs $9.99 a month and $99.99 a year. Viewers can watch via the mobile app (which will be available for Roku and AppleTV users) or on the Paramount Plus website.

According to Vulture, the first episode of Real World Homecoming drops on March 4 with the launch of the streaming service. The next five episodes will air weekly on Thursdays, only on Paramount+.